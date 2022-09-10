ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to turn wilted herbs and old bread into a Catalan seasoning – recipe

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfJPj_0hpclu3E00
Seasoning, Catalan-style: Tom Hunt’s venison and mushroom stew is finished with a chocolate and orange

Picada is a traditional Catalan seasoning made by pounding together stale bread, garlic, parsley and nuts in a mortar. The crumble-like mixture is then added to stews or sauces near the end of the cooking process, to thicken and add flavour. It’s a great way to use up stale bread and wilted herbs, which get cooked into the sauce and give it a huge boost.

Venison (or lamb) shoulder and mushroom stew with chocolate and orange picada

This rich, satisfying dish has a deep, vibrant flavour from all the different earthy and potent ingredients. Serve with creamy polenta or mashed potatoes. You can also make picada with fresh bread by toasting and drying it out first, but really it’s an invaluable way to upcycle odds and ends of old bread. Picada is traditionally made in a mortar, but it’ll be fine cut by hand or pulse-blended, too; just aim for a slightly chunky texture.

Serves 4

50g butter

400g boneless venison (or lamb) shoulder

(or ox cheek or stewing steak), cut into bite-sized pieces

400g flat mushrooms, cut into thick slices roughly the same size as the meat

1 medium onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 carrot, cut into rounds

3 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

300ml red wine

2 rosemary sprigs

For the picada

1 stale

slice of bread

1 garlic clove

, peeled and roughly chopped

5 shelled walnuts

3 sprigs flat-leaf parsley

, roughly chopped, stalks and all

10g 70% cocoa chocolate, finely chopped

1 tsp orange zest

Melt the butter in a large, heavy casserole dish on a medium heat, then fry the meat until browned all over. Add the mushrooms, onion, carrot and minced garlic, cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes, until softened, then add the wine, bring to a boil and deglaze the pan. Add 150ml water and the rosemary, return to a boil, then turn down to a simmer and cook gently for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 170C (150C fan)/325F/gas 3. Cover the pan and transfer to the warm oven for two hours, until the meat is very tender.

While the stew is cooking, make the picada. Soak the stale bread in water for a few seconds, then squeeze out as much liquid as you can and tear into small pieces. Crush the chopped garlic in a mortar (add a little salt to help break it down), then grind in the walnuts and parsley. Stir in the bread, chocolate, zest and a little pepper, and set aside.

When the stew’s time is up, transfer back to the stovetop, sprinkle the picada evenly over the top, then return to the oven uncovered and cook for another 15 minutes until thickened. Serve with mash or soft polenta.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Savoury cooking with late summer fruit – recipes by 10 Greek Street

It’s late summer, and with that comes arguably some of the finest produce: intensely sweet fruit such as peaches and greengages, which can be incorporated into our savoury cooking. Paired with bold, rich meat or fish, the flavour of the fruit comes alive and becomes the star of the show. These dishes are to be enjoyed while taking in the last of the summer warmth, with a glass of wine and in the company of friends and family.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for Marmite risotto with tomato and crispy chilli butter

Some people have quite big epiphanies, but not me. I had two small ones recently, though. The first was that I don’t much like the taste of vegetable stock. I appreciate what it’s trying to do, but if you add too much, in an instant, there is no return. This led to my second small-but-illuminating discovery, namely that Marmite makes great stock and, well, here we are. This risotto, contrary to what you might assume, is perfectly gentle (the Marmite is a back note); the party is in the tomato and chilli butter, in which I’ve used my favourite crispy chilli oil to give the cherry tomatoes some fireworks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for greens on toast with tomato jam

Tomatoes are certainly one of the most versatile fruits: raw or roast, poached or pureed, you could make infinite salsas and sauces with them. We can get beautiful homegrown ones in the UK now, so make the most of them with this aromatic jam. It transforms a sandwich or cheese plate, or makes for this simple supper, which also celebrates the summer’s greens.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalan#Garlic Bread#The Bread#Herbs#Food Drink#Orange Picada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Collaborators with Russian forces are fleeing, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian citizens accused of collaborating with occupying Russian forces in Kharkiv province and the neighbouring Donbas region are fleeing from recently liberated areas and queueing to cross into Russia at the border, Ukrainian officials have said. “The ‘commandant’s offices’, ‘prosecutor’s offices’, occupiers and gauleiters are leaving,” the governor of Luhansk...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard’s films teach us to demand more from the lives we’re given

According to Jean-Luc Godard, movies give us “truth at 24 frames per second”. If you watch the films of the French-Swiss director, who died this week aged 91, you’ll understand what he means, though not in the most obvious ways. His work taught me as much about how truths are messed about, obfuscated and subverted in our age of mass media as any academic writing has done, not least because I was able to watch it at home on television.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy