southgatv.com
SGTC’s chess champ
AMERICUS, GA – Tucker Owen of Dawson took first place in the South Georgia Technical College Intramural Chess Tournament recently and was presented with an intramural champion t-shirt for winning. The SGTC Student Affairs department hosts a variety of student activities for the SGTC students. The Intramural Chess Tournament...
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
WALB 10
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
southgatv.com
Pitts wanted in Americus
AMERICUS, GA – Americus Police are trying to find the second suspect wanted in a shooting last week on East Forsyth Street. Two Hispanic men say they were chased and shot at by two suspects. Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says the first suspect is a juvenile who has...
southgatv.com
South Georgia pecan growers meet FSA’s Tripp
TIFTON, GA – USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director (SED), Arthur Tripp, recently visited with members of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association at their Fall Field Day in Tifton to discuss programs FSA offers pecan growers in the event of a natural disaster, including the Tree Assistance Program (TAP) and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
WALB 10
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
Fort Valley police still searching for person who killed Georgia woman in 2019
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Pearlie Mae Williams of Fort Valley died from what police called a "savage beating." Fort Valley police are asking for your help in finding her killer. Latoya Roberts has fond memories of her mother, Pearlie Mae Williams. "She was...
Dougherty County commissioners consider use of 18 acres at former National Guard facility
ALBANY — A possible plan for property near Tift Park deeded to the county by the state became clearer on Monday with a report to the Dougherty County Commission on a private-public partnership to create apartments and recreational facilities. Central to the concept is the involvement of the Albany-Dougherty...
WALB 10
1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a theft by deception case, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Griffin,30, from Crisp County, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9. Griffin faces seventeen counts of theft by deception, one count of theft...
wfxl.com
GBI: Four arrested in Tifton, $710 thousand dollars worth of drugs seized
Four people have been arrested following a two-month-long drug investigation. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says their Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Tift County Sheriff's Office on a drug trafficking investigation that spanned two months. They say the drugs seized have a value of 710 thousand dollars.
southgatv.com
Phoebe honors Taylor Delk
ALBANY, GA – In an emotional ceremony in the waiting area just outside one of the intensive care units at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the family of Taylor Delk recently accepted a DAISY Award in his honor. Taylor, a devoted critical care nurse who died unexpectedly in July, became the first Phoebe nurse to receive the prestigious award posthumously.
WALB 10
1 wanted in Americus aggravated assault incident
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus Police Department is searching for a man connected to an aggravated assault incident that happened last Tuesday, according to the agency. On Sept. 6, at approximately 11:17 p.m. officers responded to the 500 Block of East Forsyth Street to a report of shots fired. Two...
southgatv.com
Tifton Fire & Hope EMS get CPR help
TIFTON, GA – The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented two Lifeline Arms to Hope EMS and the Tifton Fire Department. These units are designed to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) en route to the hospital and our first responders were able to obtain the devices. CPR is an...
Georgia man pleads guilty after agents discover meth-soaked rug inside a package labeled ‘Bible’
A Southwest Georgia man has pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after federal agents seized nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth packages addressed to him from Mexico.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
