Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/13)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This week we welcome newcomers North Florida Christian and Cook as well as returning names Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, , Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Wakulla and St. John Paul II.
WCTV
Florida District 3 race preview
Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts. Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts.
fox5atlanta.com
Family mourns the loss of Georgia State Patrol cadet
The family of the Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week is opening up about his life. Cadet Patrick Dupree was a father and husband who had a passion for football.
Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
WCTV
Missing Children's Day at Florida's Capitol
Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs. Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs. The Girl Flo: Period poverty drive raises money and makes period products available. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Girl Flo: Period poverty drive raises money and makes period...
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
WCTV
Multiple U.S. states are eliminating taxes on diapers: Could Georgia be next?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents know it all too well that diapers are expensive. A growing number of states are eliminating the sales tax on diapers, but as of now, Georgia still has a sales tax on diapers in place. Some organizations and parents of little ones say now is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia indicts 6 defendants on firearm possession charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted six defendants on federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The cases were brought to court as a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which has led to the charging of over 770 defendants on illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.
wfxl.com
12th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta
The 12th annual Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols and a list of speakers touting the benefits of alternative fuel vehicles. Vice Chairman Echols says that this year’s roadshow is especially important with the recent passage and signing...
WCTV
‘A very contentious election:’ inside the race for FL Senate District 3
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In eight weeks, Floridians will flock to the polls for a highly anticipated midterm election. While much of the focus is on the race for governor and U.S. Senate, a North Florida State Senate contest is already capturing a lot of attention. Redistricting forced State Senator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Fight Against an Age-Old Effort to Block Americans From Voting
As a new wave of restrictions makes voting harder for people who struggle to read — now 1 in 5 Americans — people like Olivia Coley-Pearson have taken up the fight, even if it makes her a target.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off From Publix
A Florida man chose the right lottery scratch-off ticket from Publix, claiming a life-changing prize. On Friday the Florida Lottery announced that Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District
fox13news.com
Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma
TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months. Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials the Lucky For Life...
Comments / 0