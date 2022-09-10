ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WCTV

WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/13)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This week we welcome newcomers North Florida Christian and Cook as well as returning names Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, , Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Wakulla and St. John Paul II.
WCTV

Florida District 3 race preview

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts.
WJBF

Unite Georgia Bus Tour and Women for Herschel, rally in Augusta Wednesday

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, September 14th, as part of the Unite Georgia bus tour, Herschel Walker will hold a Women for Herschel rally in Augusta. Herschel will be joined by Republican National Committeewoman for Georgia Ginger Howard and activist, author, and former state representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of […]
WCTV

Missing Children's Day at Florida's Capitol

Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs. The Girl Flo: Period poverty drive raises money and makes period products available.
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
wfxl.com

12th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta

The 12th annual Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols and a list of speakers touting the benefits of alternative fuel vehicles. Vice Chairman Echols says that this year’s roadshow is especially important with the recent passage and signing...
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
