Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Andy Murray questions late-night matches after Davis Cup defeat
Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September. Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Playing tennis matches late at night does not...
BBC
'It's what he does in those clutch moments' - Wright-Phillips on Haaland
Shaun Wright-Phillips marvelled at the skill of Erling Haaland and said the Norway striker keeps proving his worth as the player Manchester City "have missed and have needed". The 22-year-old made it 13 goals in eight games for City as he acrobatically turned home the winner with six minutes left against Borussia Dortmund.
Comments / 0