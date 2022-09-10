ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Andy Murray questions late-night matches after Davis Cup defeat

Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September. Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Playing tennis matches late at night does not...
TENNIS
BBC

'﻿It's what he does in those clutch moments' - Wright-Phillips on Haaland

Shaun Wright-Phillips marvelled at the skill of Erling Haaland and said the Norway striker keeps proving his worth as the player Manchester City "have missed and have needed". T﻿he 22-year-old made it 13 goals in eight games for City as he acrobatically turned home the winner with six minutes left against Borussia Dortmund.
PREMIER LEAGUE

