Shaun Wright-Phillips marvelled at the skill of Erling Haaland and said the Norway striker keeps proving his worth as the player Manchester City "have missed and have needed". T﻿he 22-year-old made it 13 goals in eight games for City as he acrobatically turned home the winner with six minutes left against Borussia Dortmund.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO