New Orleans, LA

FNF: Rummel defeats University Lab 17-14

By Kylee Bond
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Highlights of Friday’s action between Archbishop Rummel and University Lab featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Rummel defeated University Lab, 17-14.

MORE FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Sept. 9 Scores and Highlights

