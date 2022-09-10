FNF: Rummel defeats University Lab 17-14
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Highlights of Friday’s action between Archbishop Rummel and University Lab featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Rummel defeated University Lab, 17-14.MORE FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Sept. 9 Scores and Highlights
