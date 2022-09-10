Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay
Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
World No. 1 men's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz makes quick-turnaround trip home to play for Spain in Davis Cup finals
MADRID -- It was a quick turnaround for tennis' new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup finals. "I'm very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my...
No. 1 Alcaraz already back in Spain for Davis Cup Finals
MADRID (AP) — It was a quick turnaround for tennis’ new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup Finals. “I’m very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my bit for the team,” Alcaraz said Tuesday. “Playing the Davis Cup is always special. It’s a unique atmosphere and I’m looking forward to being with the team.” Alcaraz made it to Valencia the day before Spain was to debut against Serbia in the group stage on Wednesday.
Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show
Williams commanded the crowd on the runway during the show wearing a long silver flowing cape courtesy of Balenciaga.
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts
The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
Serena Williams talks life after tennis and new book 'The Adventures of Qai Qai'
Serena Williams is opening up on how she is moving forward after her final match of her historic career at the U.S. Open earlier this month.
Serena Williams teases return to competitive tennis, says Tom Brady 'started a really cool trend'
Little more than two weeks after she was knocked out of the US Open -- a moment many thought would be the last act of her tennis career -- Serena Williams has teased her potential return to the sport.
Andy Murray questions late-night matches after Davis Cup defeat
Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September. Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Playing tennis matches late at night does not...
Carlos Alcaraz: 19, US Open champ, No. 1, unique
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz got out of bed Monday as a U.S. Open champion, as the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19 — and, truth be told, exhausted. “I woke up dead,” the Spaniard said through that already-familiar wide smile during an interview with The Associated Press that followed a Times Square photo shoot with his fingerprint-smudged first Grand Slam trophy. “So many tough days in a row. High intensity. High level,” said Alcaraz, the first man in 30 years to win five-setters in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals and still come away with the title at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t know how I played so many tough and long matches.” By the end of that run, which included saving a match point during his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal victory over Jannik Sinner, then a 4-hour, 19-minute semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe, before Sunday’s 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud, Alcaraz was spent.
Serena Williams gives surprising retirement update
Women’s tennis legend Serena Williams played what many expected to be her final tennis match earlier this month when she lost to Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open after announcing her retirement plans. But based on her recent comments, it sounds like there’s a chance the all-time great hasn’t played her last tennis match, after all.
Serena Williams Embraces the Gift of Time
An understatement: September has been a busy month for Serena Williams. On Sept. 2, the athlete and entrepreneur played her final professional tennis match at the U.S. Open, officially retiring from the sport. She’s been on a celebratory lap around New York ever since. Last Thursday, she attended the New York launch party for Edward Enninful’s memoir with husband Alexis Ohanian; on Sunday, the couple was front row at a Pearl Jam concert at Madison Square Garden ahead of Williams’ Monday morning runway show for S by Serena. Later on Monday, Williams hit the Vogue World runway wearing Balenciaga. Tuesday...
