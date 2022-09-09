ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?

Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
herdzone.com

Women’s Golf Opens Season at Jennifer Duke Invitational

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team opens its 2022-23 season at the Jennifer Duke Invitational on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13) in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tournament Information. Dates: Sept. 12 and 13. Time: 8:45 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 8:45 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#College Baseball#The Marshall University#Android
voiceofmotown.com

The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
MORGANTOWN, WV
herdzone.com

Men’s Golf Set to Host Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is ready to host the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13) at Guyan Golf & Country Club. The Herd took last season's event. Tyler Jones is coming off terrific performance last weekend at the Earl Yestingsmeier...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Marshall joins MVC as Women's Swimming and Diving member

The Missouri Valley Conference has added Marshall University as an affiliate member in women's swimming & diving, effective for this season. Marshall will compete in the 2023 MVC Championship in Iowa City (February 15-18, hosted by UNI). The addition of Marshall lifts league membership to 10 in the sport. "Looking...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Women's Soccer Drops Road Contest at Miami (OH)

OXFORD, Ohio – The Marshall University women's soccer team (1-4-2) fell to the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-2-1), 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. "That was a tough one today to come out of the game with nothing," Herd women's soccer head coach Michael Swan said after the match. "It was good to see us battle back after our performance last weekend, and we found a lot of positives in how we played today."
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
herdzone.com

Seven-Goal Performance Powers No. 8 Herd Men’s Soccer Over Pacific

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 8 Marshall University men's soccer team (4-1-0) exploded for a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 victory over the Pacific Tigers (1-4-1) on Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field. "It was a very impressive response after halftime. We challenged the guys to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Clique Club Restaurant holds ‘Dine for a Cause’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County is partnering with the Clique Club Restaurant in Clarksburg. Dine for a Cause gives people the opportunity to enjoy local restaurants, but a portion of the proceeds go to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. The...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy