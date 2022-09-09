Read full article on original website
Explaining Neal Brown's buyout and how and when numbers drop
The amount that West Virginia would have to pay Neal Brown if it chose to fire him today is less than it was yesterday. The same would be true tomorrow. And the day after. And the day after that. It is not true that the buyout drops from $20 million...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
voiceofmotown.com
Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?
Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the WVU Football Program
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons responds to the Mountaineers 0-2 start
herdzone.com
Men’s Golf in Second, Jones Leads through 36 Holes at Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is in second place as senior Tyler Jones sits atop the leaderboard after the first 36 holes at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite on Monday at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Barboursville. "Today was a really crazy day," Herd...
Neal Brown Voices Frustration, Explains What's Going Wrong
Things are getting a little uncomfortable in Morgantown.
herdzone.com
Women’s Golf Opens Season at Jennifer Duke Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team opens its 2022-23 season at the Jennifer Duke Invitational on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13) in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tournament Information. Dates: Sept. 12 and 13. Time: 8:45 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 8:45 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday...
herdzone.com
Women’s Golf’s Bull and McLatchey in Top 10 after Day One at Jennifer Duke Invitational
CINCINNATI, Ohio – After day one at the Jennifer Duke Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Marshall University women's golf team is in fifth place with freshman Abbey Bull and sophomore Emily McLatchey sitting in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard. "It felt great to get the season started...
voiceofmotown.com
The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
herdzone.com
Men’s Golf Set to Host Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is ready to host the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13) at Guyan Golf & Country Club. The Herd took last season's event. Tyler Jones is coming off terrific performance last weekend at the Earl Yestingsmeier...
herdzone.com
Marshall joins MVC as Women's Swimming and Diving member
The Missouri Valley Conference has added Marshall University as an affiliate member in women's swimming & diving, effective for this season. Marshall will compete in the 2023 MVC Championship in Iowa City (February 15-18, hosted by UNI). The addition of Marshall lifts league membership to 10 in the sport. "Looking...
herdzone.com
Women's Soccer Drops Road Contest at Miami (OH)
OXFORD, Ohio – The Marshall University women's soccer team (1-4-2) fell to the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-2-1), 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. "That was a tough one today to come out of the game with nothing," Herd women's soccer head coach Michael Swan said after the match. "It was good to see us battle back after our performance last weekend, and we found a lot of positives in how we played today."
herdzone.com
Seven-Goal Performance Powers No. 8 Herd Men’s Soccer Over Pacific
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 8 Marshall University men's soccer team (4-1-0) exploded for a season-high seven goals in a 7-1 victory over the Pacific Tigers (1-4-1) on Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field. "It was a very impressive response after halftime. We challenged the guys to...
Daily Athenaeum
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
Where to have some fall fun in West Virginia
With dropping temperatures, pumpkin spice everything in stores and the autumnal equinox next week, fall is well and truly in the air.
connect-bridgeport.com
Amidst COVID Numbers Concerns, Justice Addresses WVU Football Woes and Herd Football Win vs. Irish
EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to an error with a YouTube embed video code, the story that was up from 11:30 a.m. was a repeat of last Friday's press event. This is from today's press event with the proper video of the conference below. For the second straight COVID-19 press conference, Gov....
Defense in Depth to host Big Daddy Guns for Wednesday announcement
MORGANTOWN — We now know Big Daddy Guns is not coming to The Deck, but is the firearms retailer still coming to Monongalia County? Defense in Depth will play host Wednesday as the book. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Defense in Depth will not host Big Daddy Guns announcement; new site to be determined
MORGANTOWN — The Big Daddy Guns press event planned for Wednesday evening will not be hosted by Defense in Depth. A representative of Defense in Depth said Tuesday that "an employee, wi. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
WDTV
Clique Club Restaurant holds ‘Dine for a Cause’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County is partnering with the Clique Club Restaurant in Clarksburg. Dine for a Cause gives people the opportunity to enjoy local restaurants, but a portion of the proceeds go to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties. The...
