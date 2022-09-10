Look: Hammond Central (Indiana) receiver Jordan Woods breaks seven tackles for touchdown

This is exactly what people mean when they say “shake and bake.”

Jordan Woods, a senior at Hammond Central (Indiana), caught a short pass on first down and took it to the end zone Friday night, but it was how we got there that put him in the national spotlight.

After reeling in the pass and running ahead a few yards, the senior receiver hit the brakes in front of a trio of defenders and evaded all of them. He spun out of another tackle, and then juked two more defenders before finding open field ahead. As he crossed the goal line, he outran and shed one final tackler.

In total, Woods broke seven tackles during his 44-yard touchdown reception.

Hammond Central went on shutout Highland , 26-0, for its second win in a row. The Wolves (3-1) will take on Pioneer (2-2) at home next week.