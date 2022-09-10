The Kentucky State Police in Ashland say a Carter Co man, wanted for several thefts in Carter Co, was arrested over the weekend. Investigators say an off-duty Trooper saw the suspect, identified as Eric Justice, go into a home on Midland Trail in the Grayson community. During a search, Troopers located Justice hiding under a bed inside the home. Justice reportedly ignored commands to give up and Troopers used their taser to take Justice into custody. Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Officials also said Justice is a suspect in a ‘large amount’ of thefts in the Grayson area and more charges are pending. He’s being held in the Carter Co Detention Center.

CARTER COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO