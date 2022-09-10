Read full article on original website
No School at Floyd Central High School on September 16th
The following is a release from Floyd County Schools:. Superintendent Anna Shepherd respectfully announces that Floyd Central High School will not be in session Friday, September 16th, 2022, due to the death of beloved staff member Yi-Sok-Su Snyder. The funeral will be Friday, September 16th at noon at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky. Please join us in extending our condolences to Sok-Su’s family and to the students and staff at Floyd Central. Superintendent Sheperd remarked that Sok-Su “was one of the loveliest people I’ve known. Her laughter would fill a room and the care and compassion she had for our students was beyond measure.”
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Floyd Co
Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Floyd Co at approximately 6:14 AM Monday morning. The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers discovered 73 year old Sok Snyder of Langley was operating a 1999 White Cadillac and attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the east bound lane and entered the lane of travel of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated by 23 year old Kyla Cox of Martin. Snyder was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale. Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Maytown Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
(Update) KSP Release Name of Suspect and Victims in a Paintsville Deadly Shooting
The Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a call on Friday, September 09, 2022, around 10:40 AM regarding a shooting that happened in Paintsville. KSP Troopers and Investigators responded to a residence on Depot Road in reference to the incident. The initial investigation indicated that three individuals, identified as 56 year-old Paula Wells, 56 year-old Richard Morman and 36 year-old Myrtle Pack, all of Paintsville, had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. The Johnson Co Coroner’s Office pronounced all three individuals deceased at the scene.
Police Arrest Carter Co Man Wanted for Several Thefts
The Kentucky State Police in Ashland say a Carter Co man, wanted for several thefts in Carter Co, was arrested over the weekend. Investigators say an off-duty Trooper saw the suspect, identified as Eric Justice, go into a home on Midland Trail in the Grayson community. During a search, Troopers located Justice hiding under a bed inside the home. Justice reportedly ignored commands to give up and Troopers used their taser to take Justice into custody. Justice faces numerous charges, including theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest. Officials also said Justice is a suspect in a ‘large amount’ of thefts in the Grayson area and more charges are pending. He’s being held in the Carter Co Detention Center.
