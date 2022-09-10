Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weareiowa.com
Drew Kingery shines on the field and the court for Indianola
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Drew Kingery is one of the most lethal weapons in the state. "He has deceptive speed, he runs great routes, excellent hands and when we need someone to make a play he's someone that we're looking to to throw to," said Eric Kluver, Indianola's head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Golf Digest
There's an elaborate Brian Ferentz Cameo ruse sweeping through Hawkeye nation like a wildfire
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has been garbage. Actually, they’ve been less than garbage. To be garbage, you must first exist. So far in 2022, the Hawkeyes offense has been nothing more than a theoretical concept, static on the TV screen until the defense takes over again. Through two games this season, the Hawkeyes offense has scored 10 points.They beat FCS South Dakota State on the back of two second-half safeties from the defense and fell to arch-rival Iowa State on Saturday, mustering a single first-quarter touchdown. In the process they racked up a litany of hilarious stats that would have any Power Five program in the nation firing their offensive coordinator into the sun.
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
weareiowa.com
1st Annual "Ron Don" Cigar, Bourbon & Brew Bash Fundraiser for RMH Charities of Central Iowa
1st Annual "Ron Don" Cigar, Bourbon & Brew Bash is a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa happening Thursday September 29, 2022 in Adel, IA. Mike Bach & Kevin Wosmansky explain the opportunities to raise money and help out the charities by having a fun-filled evening complete with a "Swag Bag" of goodies for each guest! There is also a raffle opportunity for a collection of fine bourbons that recently went at auction for $9000! Beverage sampling, cigars, heavy hor dourves, auction and raffles will be offered during the event. For complete information go to RMHDesmoines.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morning fire damages east side Des Moines home, no injuries reported
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out to Des Moines’ east side early Monday morning on a report of a house fire. The call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at a home in the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue, according to Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department. […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Man critically injured when motorcycle and van collide in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday night in a crash on Des Moines’ southeast side. It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Evergreen Avenue, said Sgt. Paul Parizek, the Public Information Officer for the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle and a […]
Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weareiowa.com
Truck Month, First Responders Discount and Summer Nights/Corvette Event | Paid Content
Paid Content | Tony Mills, Head of Marketing-Karl Auto Group, has details on Truck Month and great offers on the top brands available in the market. $1000 Accessory Allowance on select New Silverados, 0% Financing on New Ram Trucks and New Ford Trucks on the ground right now! AND, remember, as Your Dealer for Life® YOU WILL NEVER PAY MORE THAN MSRP at the Karl Auto Group. First Responders receive an additional $500 OFF all pre-owned vehicles at all dealerships all month long. PLUS, the final Summer Nights Car Show of the season along with the Annual Corvette Event at the Ankeny Karl Chevrolet Dealership! Three Food Trucks, Free Ice Cream (from Karl's Ice Kream Truck) and LIVE MUSIC from "Kick It"! The event is FREE TO ATTEND and happening THURSDAY September 15, 2022 from 5-8pm in Ankeny at Exit 90 at "The Rock"
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
tamatoledonews.com
Kwik Star ready to serve community from new location
On Sept. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Kwik Star location on the Lincoln Highway in Toledo. The Kwik Star team worked tirelessly, moving everything to the new store in less than twelve hours for the community. Assistant lead Tyler Jones noted the necessity during an interview.
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
weareiowa.com
See birth of Baby Boy Giraffe and witness a visit from him during interview at Blank Park Zoo!
Sponsored Content | Mirelle Goetz is LIVE from the Giraffe Barn at the Blank Park Zoo to talk about the birth of a Baby Boy Giraffe a week ago today! See the time lapse birth and then witness a surprise visit by him during the interview! Learn how YOU can help pick a new name by voting online as soon as the names choices are posted! www.blankparkzoo.com.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man threatens to shoot cops, hospital staff
A West Des Moines man was arrested for harassment after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff and police officers Sunday morning. Richard Dale Moore III, 21, of 1316 Locust St., West Des Moines, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment. The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the...
Comments / 0