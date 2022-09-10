Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Dog wash fundraiser this weekend
Get your furry friend washed for a good cause. The Downtown Dog Wash will be held Saturday, September 17, at the Vincennes Animal Shelter. From noon to 4, volunteers, including City Council and Department Heads, will be available to wash your dogs. City Representative Marc McNeece says, “It’s a great...
wevv.com
Evansville mother gives birth on the side of I-69
A local father delivered his wife’s baby after she went into labor. But, it wasn’t in the hospital or at home. The heart pounding moments were caught on an exhilarating 911 call. When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and...
EPD detective honored for stopping Casey White manhunt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville detective that had a huge hand in stopping the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White was recognized today. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding honored several deputies and officers during their awards and promotions ceremony — Detective Darren Richardson was one of them. Richardson was awarded the Sheriff’s […]
With Over 500 Cats in Their Care, Evansville Humane Society Desperately Needs Litter Donations
Poop happens, and the Vanderburgh Humane Society knows this all too well... The Vanderburgh Humane Society works hard to serve the homeless pets in our area. They take in all kinds, from cats, to dogs, to hamsters, and rabbits. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is currently taking care of a LOT of cats. I'm talking literally hundreds of cats, to the tune of just over 500. That's a lot of cats.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
100 Cooks Who Care raises $218,000 for Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection
Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) raised $218,000 for two local nonprofits on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance. This contributed to...
witzamfm.com
Old National Bank’s 100 Cooks Who Care Results
Jasper– Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) held on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center was a tremendous success due to the support of the Dubois County area community. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
wzdm.com
Trash Collection Back on Minds of Vincennes City Council
The City of Vincennes has returned its focus to adjusting rates for the City’s trash collection. Numbers from a survey by Reedy Financial show the City is currently losing around $60,000 a year on trash collection in Vincennes. Options are making the trash fee part of each residence’s water...
wevv.com
Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire
Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
wzdm.com
Traditional Vincennes Christmas Parade Set for December 9th
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The annual parade will be held on December 9th, to square it with various other activities around Vincennes in...
wamwamfm.com
Martin Co. Humane Society Animal Wellness Clinic
The Martin County Humane Society Animal Shelter will hold their monthly wellness clinic on Friday, September 16 from 5-6 p.m. Dr. Loughmiller offers low-cost services such as vaccinations, microchips, and disease testing. No appointment is required. The animal shelter and clinic are located at 507 N. Oak Street in Loogootee....
14news.com
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children. On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car. Her...
wzdm.com
Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Hearing Planned
The Knox and Daviess County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation coordinators have announced they will be hosting a community conversation about electronic cigarettes and the effects they have on all members of the community. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 20th from 12:00 until 1:00 PM in the Abe Knepp Training Room...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Krempp to be honored as Distinguished Citizen
Andy Krempp will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council with the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen award. The award will be presented during a Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet to be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. EDT. RSVP by September 12th; limited seating is available.
vincennespbs.org
Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th
Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Council Getting HELP With Various Projects
The Vincennes City Council heard an update on the HELP program at last night’s Council session. HELP is the name for a statewide assistance program for various improvements in qualifying communities. HELP is designed as a public-private partnership. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum wants the public’s input in how to...
City denies negligence for deaths of 2 babies, father
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]
wzdm.com
New Set of Body Cameras Coming Into Department Hands
A new set of Vincennes Police Department body cameras are now in the Department’s hands. The new cameras will help ensure the safety of the officers serving the public. The cameras were originally supposed to be on and online by March. However, Hillenbrand says the delivery and adjustment of the body cams took some extra time.
wzdm.com
U.S. SBA Outreach Center Closes at 4 P.M. Today
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close today at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Knox, Daviess, Greene, Martin, and Pike Counties.
