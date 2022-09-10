Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn Matchups: Shippensburg at Northern (9/16/22)
Shippensburg (3-0) at Northern (1-2)
Waynesboro picks up Mid-Penn Colonial victory behind Tyler Fortney's strong outing
Waynesboro followed up Tuesday's Mid-Penn Colonial victory with another impressive performance which delivered the Indians a victory at Gettysburg National Golf Course Wednesday. Tyler Fortney led the Indians with a round of 74, the lowest score of the afternoon. Teammate Kellan Smith finished with an 84, while Evan Stein...
Saxton Suchanic's big play nets big turnout as Central York sophomore wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Saxton Suchanic has played just three varsity football games but he is already dreaming big. The Central York sophomore cornerback and receiver talks about setting records and winning championships before his high school days are done. He also knows, though, that it is going to be hard to top last...
Scenes from Cumberland Valley's 3-0 win over Carlisle in girls soccer
Cumberland Valley shut out visiting Carlisle, 3-0, in girls soccer action at Eagle View Elementary School in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Steel-High at Boiling Springs (9/16/22)
Steel-High (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-2)
Susquehanna Township tennis downs James Buchanan
Susquehanna Township downed James Buchanan, 3-2, Wednesday in tennis.
Bishop McDevitt tennis downs Middletown in spirited tilt
Middletown gave Bishop McDevitt a battle, but the Crusaders ultimately picked up a tightly-contested 3-2 victory Wednesday.
Nikki Davis, Grace French lead Waynesboro girls soccer past CD East
Nikki Davis scored three goals and Grace French had two Wednesday to help Waynesboro scored an 8-0 girls soccer win against CD East. Lainey Peyton, Genesis Alvarez and Miley Smetzer each had an assist.
Jordan Byers propels West Perry field hockey to emphatic victory
West Perry jumped out to an early lead and never faltered as the Mustangs blanked Waynesboro 10-0 Wednesday. The Mustangs led 5-0 by halftime and never let the Indians get back into contention. Jordan Byers powered the offense with four goals and one assist. Molly Zimmerman, Autumn Albright, Shay Dyer,...
Mid-Penn Matchups: Altoona at State College (9/16/22)
Altoona (3-0) at State College (3-0)
Huge offensive outing powers Juniata girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax
Juniata jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Indians earned an emphatic 14-0 victory against Halifax Wednesday. The Indians led 8-0 by halftime. Victory Frantz led the potent offensive attack with five goals. Teammates Mariska Beward, Emmerson Freed, and Kailey Smith each finished the contest with two goals. Regan Lowrey, Mylee Landis, and Thea Beward each found the back of the net once, respectively.
'We're going to be talking about this for the rest of our lives': Anne Gardner scores game-winning goal in upset against unbeaten Lower Dauphin
HUMMELSTOWN— Hershey was undoubtedly the underdog headed into Wednesday evening’s field hockey game against Lower Dauphin. The team suffered a 6-2 loss to Palmyra on Monday and had just one practice to try and shake back against last year’s 3A state runner up, which was no easy task, but they were determined to shock the world and prove that the previous game wasn’t a reflection of what they’re capable of.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
Lower Dauphin vs Hershey in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday.
History, mystery and an unfinished dream near Biglerville, all for $5.1 million: Cool Spaces
Biglerville $5.1 million property has historical farm, mysterious Lovejoy estate and unfinished lodge. The former Lovejoy Estate and Dalebrook Farm, now called General Mountain Lodge, sits on 634 acres, 503 of which are a nature perserve, near Biglerville, Pa., Auge 11, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 5 / 31.
Manns, Hellgren, Rase lead Cumberland Valley girls soccer past Carlisle
MECHANICSBURG - Cumberland Valley girls soccer has had a busy week to say the least. And, after coming off of a battle against divisional rival CentraI Dauphin, which ended in a tie, nobody might have blamed the Eagles if they were dragging a bit Wednesday.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Harrisburg at Carlisle (9/16/22)
Harrisburg (1-1) at Carlisle (2-1)
Palmyra girls soccer downs Mifflin County behind second-half rally
Palmyra fell behind early, but the Cougars used a strong second half to secure a 5-2 victory against Mifflin County Wednesday. The Huskies led 2-1 early in the second half before the Cougars rattled off four unanswered goals over the final 30 minutes of play to seal the come-from-behind win.
Can You Help Solve These Gettysburg Photo Mysteries?
The Amos Humiston story resonates like few others from Gettysburg. On July 1, 1863 — Day 1 of the epic, three-day battle — a local resident discovered the body of the 154th New York Infantry sergeant near John Kuhn’s brickyard, north of the town square. The soldier clutched in his hand an image of three children. He carried no identification.
Northern York tennis blanks Mifflin County
Northern picked up a decisive 5-0 victory over Mifflin County Wednesday in girls tennis action.
