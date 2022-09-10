ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

PennLive.com

Huge offensive outing powers Juniata girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax

Juniata jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Indians earned an emphatic 14-0 victory against Halifax Wednesday. The Indians led 8-0 by halftime. Victory Frantz led the potent offensive attack with five goals. Teammates Mariska Beward, Emmerson Freed, and Kailey Smith each finished the contest with two goals. Regan Lowrey, Mylee Landis, and Thea Beward each found the back of the net once, respectively.
HALIFAX, PA
PennLive.com

‘We’re going to be talking about this for the rest of our lives’: Anne Gardner scores game-winning goal in upset against unbeaten Lower Dauphin

HUMMELSTOWN— Hershey was undoubtedly the underdog headed into Wednesday evening’s field hockey game against Lower Dauphin. The team suffered a 6-2 loss to Palmyra on Monday and had just one practice to try and shake back against last year’s 3A state runner up, which was no easy task, but they were determined to shock the world and prove that the previous game wasn’t a reflection of what they’re capable of.
HERSHEY, PA
historynet.com

Can You Help Solve These Gettysburg Photo Mysteries?

The Amos Humiston story resonates like few others from Gettysburg. On July 1, 1863 — Day 1 of the epic, three-day battle — a local resident discovered the body of the 154th New York Infantry sergeant near John Kuhn’s brickyard, north of the town square. The soldier clutched in his hand an image of three children. He carried no identification.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

