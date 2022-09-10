Read full article on original website
NCT 127 pull up in '2 Baddies' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music. The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "2 Baddies" on Thursday. The racing-themed "2 Baddies" video shows the members of NCT 127 pull...
Method Man, Redman Make Surprise Appearance On Wu-Tang-Nas Tour
Method Man brought out Redman for a surprise performance during Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State Of Mind” tour. During Tuesday night’s (Sept. 13) stop at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, fans were shocked to see the duo live on stage. Meth, alongside his Wu-Tang brethren, performed iterations of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F**k Wit” and “M.E.T.H.O.D Man.” Additionally, the MC-turned-actor invited Redman to the stage, as the duo performed “Da Rockwilder” from the 1999 classic album Blackout!More from VIBE.comYG Teases Collaboration With Nas On New 'I Got Issues' AlbumIrv Gotti Says Dealings With J. Lo And Nas Are His Only RegretsWhy...
