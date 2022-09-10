Method Man brought out Redman for a surprise performance during Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State Of Mind” tour. During Tuesday night’s (Sept. 13) stop at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, fans were shocked to see the duo live on stage. Meth, alongside his Wu-Tang brethren, performed iterations of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F**k Wit” and “M.E.T.H.O.D Man.” Additionally, the MC-turned-actor invited Redman to the stage, as the duo performed “Da Rockwilder” from the 1999 classic album Blackout!More from VIBE.comYG Teases Collaboration With Nas On New 'I Got Issues' AlbumIrv Gotti Says Dealings With J. Lo And Nas Are His Only RegretsWhy...

