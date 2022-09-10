Read full article on original website
KSP Arrest Pike County Man for Holding Three People Hostage
Kentucky State Police arrested a man out of Pike County after officials say he was holding a woman and two children hostage. The incident occurred on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs arrived at a home after being called a domestic violence complaint.
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
W.Va. State Police: Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill doctor
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a doctor, and a medical facility in Wayne County was closed as a precaution. Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne was arrested on Wednesday after State Police...
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE
PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 10 indictments
LOUISA — Ten indictments were returned Thursday by the Johnson County Grand Jury. • Eddie West, 67, of Louisa, charged with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, for allegedly subjecting a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact two or more times between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARREST SUSPECT WANTED FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS IN THE GRAYSON AREA
GRAYSON, Ky. (August 11, 2022) – On August 7, 2022 The Kentucky State Police was notified by an off duty Trooper that he observed Eric Justice enter a residence on Midland Trail in Grayson, KY. Mr. Justice was wanted for numerous investigations being handled by Troopers at Post 14...
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Floyd Co
Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Floyd Co at approximately 6:14 AM Monday morning. The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers discovered 73 year old Sok Snyder of Langley was operating a 1999 White Cadillac and attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the east bound lane and entered the lane of travel of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated by 23 year old Kyla Cox of Martin. Snyder was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale. Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Maytown Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
Woman faces embezzlement, grand larceny charges after money stolen from business
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman faces charges for allegedly embezzling money from a business in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said. Kristy Ticknor, who was arrested Monday, is charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in the release. Deputies say the business...
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
