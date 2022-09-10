ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

KSP Arrest Pike County Man for Holding Three People Hostage

Kentucky State Police arrested a man out of Pike County after officials say he was holding a woman and two children hostage. The incident occurred on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs arrived at a home after being called a domestic violence complaint.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment

PIKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man after they say he was holding a woman and two children hostage in a bathroom. The incident happened on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Post 9 Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs were called to a home for a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, witnesses told the troopers Aaron L. Coleman, 29, of Left Fork, was holding three people hostage including two children.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE

PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, West Virginia State Police say. Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, faces terroristic threats charges, troopers say. Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette and...
LAVALETTE, WV
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 10 indictments

LOUISA — Ten indictments were returned Thursday by the Johnson County Grand Jury. • Eddie West, 67, of Louisa, charged with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age, for allegedly subjecting a minor less than 12 years of age to sexual contact two or more times between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.
LOUISA, KY
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Floyd Co

Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Floyd Co at approximately 6:14 AM Monday morning. The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers discovered 73 year old Sok Snyder of Langley was operating a 1999 White Cadillac and attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the east bound lane and entered the lane of travel of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated by 23 year old Kyla Cox of Martin. Snyder was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale. Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Maytown Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 73-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred in Martin around 6:14 a.m. 73-year-old Sok Snyder was driving a Cadillac, attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when she crossed the eastbound...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested

An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
HUNTINGTON, WV

