ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

WATCH: Man in green underwear interrupts Demolition Derby

BLACKFOOT — With excellent entertainment, delicious food, amazing animals, local talent and fun for everyone, you could say Eastern Idaho State Fair was on a winning streak this year. The fair came to an end Saturday night with the sold-out Demolition Derby. Thousands of fans watched the excitement of...
svinews.com

BuRec plans another sharp drawdown for Snake River

JACKSON — The flow of the Snake River will dip next week and drop sharply beginning Sept. 26, according to the schedule laid out by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for managing Jackson Lake Dam. The bureau plans to reduce the release of water from the current 2,600 cubic...
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho#American Football#Sports#Bonneville Bees
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mountain America Center Announces Lindsey Stirling Show Coming to Idaho Falls

The Mountain America center has announced another holiday performance coming to Idaho Falls. Pop-Violinist Lindsey Stirling will bring her Snow Waltz show to the area Saturday, December 17. Stirling’s unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever, intertwining dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial all while...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
moderncampground.com

Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort

Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local men charged with felony domestic battery for two unrelated incidents

Two local men face felony domestic violence charges following separate alleged incidents in East Idaho earlier this month. Joe Michael Hughes, 49, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, both of which are felonies. The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 1 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for a disturbance...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Big Country News

Idaho State Trooper Speaking and Breathing on his own After Being Struck by car Last Week

The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Rigby, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
eastidahonews.com

Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft

RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase

POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6

A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians. Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension. Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Rexburg annexes Hibbard Flats, continues growth trajectory

Rexburg’s City Council voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the annexation and rezoning of Hibbard Flats at 1175 N. 12th W. from Madison County’s Rural Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 1. Most of the property is situated within Rexburg’s impact zone in Madison County. “It’s adjacent to...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters successfully protect homes from 6,500-acre wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation

Firefighters were able to keep an out-of-control wildfire from destroying the homes in its path on the Fort Hall Reservation as of Thursday night. The blaze grew to about 6,500 acres by Thursday evening and caused the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to evacuate several houses in the Ross Fork area where the fire was burning with explosive ferocity. Strong winds caused fears that the homes in the fire's path would be damaged...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls

We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy