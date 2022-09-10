ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Tough start for New Bedford football as game with Taunton stopped for safety concerns

By M.J. Duarte
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 5 days ago

This isn't how New Bedford High head coach Mark DeBrito envisioned the 2022 season would begin.

Not only were the Whalers trailing Taunton 33-7 entering the fourth quarter, the game was called off for safety concerns of those in attendance following a disturbance off the field and everyone was evacuated from Paul Walsh Field before the game could be finished.

"It’s final," DeBrito said when asked if the game will be continued at another time. "There was so much going on, the cops said we had to stop the game.

"It’s sad. You put so much into it. You go out there and try to give it their all. The kids are making sacrifices for their time to shine. It’s taking away their opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jx3po_0hpche2000

"We had a great crowd. The student section was awesome. The environment was awesome considering everything we’ve gone through the last few years."

DeBrito was pleased with what he saw on the field from his players.

WEEK 1: Bishop Stang football seals thrilling win over Dartmouth with blocked field goal attempt

"I don’t think we played bad tonight," he said. "We had flashes of things and I haven't seen that in a few years. I thought that was the best Taunton team we’ve faced since I've been around. They’re quick and fast and their linemen are big.

"There were big moments where we made those mistakes, but we had flashes and that's something to build off of."

HOW IT HAPPENED

Coming off a tough 1-9 campaign a year ago, DeBrito and his squad were looking to rebound in a big way with a dynamic spread attack imploring a multitude of athletes that his senior quarterback Amari Harris can feature in open space.

One of those athletes is sophomore running back Darin Goodine. He had a chance to make plays on Friday night but Taunton made more.

In the first quarter, New Bedford had some issues securing tackles and it led to a quick touchdown by Taunton through the air. The Whalers bounced back with an impressive 45-yard drive, but to no avail as Harris was intercepted by Taunton’s Anthony Pettijohn for a pick six, which left New Bedford down 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

FOOTBALL: GNB Voc-Tech, Fairhaven run away with Week 1 victories

The second quarter began with a huge sack by New Bedford's Anthony Diakite and Bayron Maldanado.

The Tigers shot back with a slant to Jose Touron for a 65-yard strike, putting Taunton up 21-0.

The Whalers marched down field and capped a scoring drive with a five-yard swing pass from Harris to Goodine.

Taunton return man and running back Malachi Johnson answered back with a 99-yard kick-off return and the Tigers ran away with the game from there.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Whalers made real gains in this game with Taunton and look to push the SEC conference later in the season. New Bedford (0-1) visits Middleboro on Friday. ... The Tigers improve to 1-0.

KEY PLAY: The key play of the game was Johnson’s 99-yard kick return after the long drive from New Bedford. The play took the air out of New Bedford's sideline.

PIVOTAL SEQUENCE: A costly interception by Pettijohn secured the game for the Tigers.

Taunton 33, New Bedford 7

TAUNTON;13;14;6;X — 33

NEW BEDFORD;0;7;0;X — 7

Individual Statistics

Rushing — NB:  Goodine 7-27

Passing — NB: Harris 6-8-103-1; T: Leonard 13-14-197-2.

Sports Editor Laurie Los Lee contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Tough start for New Bedford football as game with Taunton stopped for safety concerns

Comments / 4

Chris Rose
5d ago

They tell you the game was called due to safety reasons, but don't tell you what. Worst reporting ever.

Reply
3
Related
Turnto10.com

Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
theweektoday.com

Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway

A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Truck crashes into school van in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleborough, MA
Taunton, MA
Sports
City
Taunton, MA
City
Fairhaven, MA
New Bedford, MA
Sports
New Bedford, MA
Football
Taunton, MA
Football
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Dartmouth, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Vineyarders rally to support Island family

Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
WEST TISBURY, MA
TODAY.com

This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time

A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
STOW, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walsh
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.

Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.  She joined WBZ-TV in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM-TV in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor and reporter. Jagolinzer reported on a wide range of stories including the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, and True Crime cases in the community. She also anchored the evening newscasts. A Massachusetts native, Jagolinzer is a graduate of Penn State University where she earned a B.A. in journalism. She also attended the University of Alicante where she completed her Spanish minor. She also has minors in international studies and business. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
97.5 WOKQ

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
FUN 107

New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.

Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made

WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
WALPOLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
capecod.com

Box truck overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
FALMOUTH, MA
matadornetwork.com

A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
MASHPEE, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy