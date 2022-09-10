ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Wrightstown knows conference play will be different

WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Wrightstown opened its season with four straight wins against Bay Conference teams, but starting Friday it promises to get tougher. This week the North Eastern Conference season kicks off and coach Steve Klister said the first month's schedule was important heading into the final five weeks of the season.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins; Notre Dame and De Pere tie

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night there were two big matches highlighting High School Game Time. In girls volleyball, Luxemburg-Casco beat Fox Valley Lutheran 3-1 in North Eastern Conference action. In boys soccer, Notre Dame and De Pere battled to a 1-1 tie in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

A glimpse into fall sports at Appleton North High School

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fall sports are well underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Some Appleton North High School girls' teams are motivated to have a successful season. The girls swim and dive team is jumping into the pool every day working on perfecting dives and beating times. Share your photos and videos...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
De Pere, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
De Pere, WI
Sports
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
De Pere, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Suamico, WI
Pulaski, WI
Sports
Fox11online.com

Shipwreck near Marinette listed on State Register of Historic Places

MARINETTE (WLUK) -- A shipwreck near Marinette is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck was added to the State Register for its archaeological significance as a steambarge. It's located upright on the bottom of Green Bay, under 10-15 feet of water. The...
MARINETTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Man killed in Marinette County crash

TOWN OF WAGNER (WLUK) -- An 85-year-old man from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marinette County. Sheriff's officials say the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway X and Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. According to investigators, the 85-year-old Wallace, Michigan, man was headed south on Old Rail Road. He did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck going east.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#American Football
Fox11online.com

Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Port of Green Bay on track for annual cargo goal

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With four months to go in the shipping season, Port of Green Bay officials say the amount of cargo that has moved through the facility is near the amount through the same date in 2021. Port officials say the 1.1 million tons of cargo is slightly...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Students remember 9/11 with Green Bay West's annual bleacher climb

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Teens who weren't yet alive during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took the opportunity to imagine themselves in the shoes of first responders by climbing stairs at Green Bay West High School. The school's annual bleacher climb honors the first responders who lost their lives...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Fox11online.com

Area schools can apply for Packers STEM grant

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin schools can win a $20,000 technology makeover from the green and gold. UScellular is partnering with the Green Bay Packers for its program "Leap for Learning." It gives schools across the state a chance to win $20,000 to improve STEM education. Starting Tuesday, educators,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse added to National Register of Historic Places

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A Kewaunee icon is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse was added to the federal list for its contribution to historical maritime transportation associated with Kewaunee County and Lake Michigan. Located at the entry to the port of Kewaunee, it...
KEWAUNEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay superintendent suffered heart attack during school board meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is recovering from a heart attack, district officials confirm. Interim superintendent Vicki Bayer fell ill during Monday's school board meeting and had to be taken to the hospital. While Bayer recovers, Interim Deputy Superintendent Judy Wiegand,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellin Health flu clinics to begin Thursday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Longer nights and cooler days signal the impending arrival of flu season. Green Bay-based Bellin Health has announced its flu clinic schedule for Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Shots are available beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 16. Pre-registration is required for clinic sites; Urgent...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy