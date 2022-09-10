Read full article on original website
Wrightstown knows conference play will be different
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Wrightstown opened its season with four straight wins against Bay Conference teams, but starting Friday it promises to get tougher. This week the North Eastern Conference season kicks off and coach Steve Klister said the first month's schedule was important heading into the final five weeks of the season.
HSGT: Luxemburg-Casco volleyball wins; Notre Dame and De Pere tie
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night there were two big matches highlighting High School Game Time. In girls volleyball, Luxemburg-Casco beat Fox Valley Lutheran 3-1 in North Eastern Conference action. In boys soccer, Notre Dame and De Pere battled to a 1-1 tie in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click...
HSGT: Appleton North and Kimberly post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday in High School Game Time, girls volleyball was in the spotlight. In the Fox Valley Association, Appleton North beat Kaukauna 3-0 and Kimberly also beat Hortonville 3-0. Click the video for highlights.
A glimpse into fall sports at Appleton North High School
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fall sports are well underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Some Appleton North High School girls' teams are motivated to have a successful season. The girls swim and dive team is jumping into the pool every day working on perfecting dives and beating times. Share your photos and videos...
Shipwreck near Marinette listed on State Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE (WLUK) -- A shipwreck near Marinette is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck was added to the State Register for its archaeological significance as a steambarge. It's located upright on the bottom of Green Bay, under 10-15 feet of water. The...
"Not just a new logo": Green Bay's council set to vote on $101,000 rebranding effort
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's city council is expected to vote next week on whether to move forward with a $101,000 rebranding effort. The idea received mixed feedback when it was first proposed late last year. It doesn't take a marketing expert to tell you people think of the...
Man killed in Marinette County crash
TOWN OF WAGNER (WLUK) -- An 85-year-old man from Michigan's Upper Peninsula was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Marinette County. Sheriff's officials say the crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway X and Old Rail Road in the town of Wagner. According to investigators, the 85-year-old Wallace, Michigan, man was headed south on Old Rail Road. He did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck going east.
Kohl's looking to fill 440 seasonal positions in Green Bay and Appleton-area stores
(WLUK) -- To prepare for the holiday season, an area department store is looking to add seasonal associates. Kohl's says it has 440 open store roles in the Green Bay and Appleton area. It's also looking to fill positions in its distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers. Kohl's will host...
Highway 55 project near Kaukauna finishes on time and on budget
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (WLUK) -- A construction project north of Kaukauna has finished on time and on budget. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the project included a new roundabout at highway 55 and JJ, along with resurfacing 14 miles of 55. The $12 million project began in April.
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
Port of Green Bay on track for annual cargo goal
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With four months to go in the shipping season, Port of Green Bay officials say the amount of cargo that has moved through the facility is near the amount through the same date in 2021. Port officials say the 1.1 million tons of cargo is slightly...
Students remember 9/11 with Green Bay West's annual bleacher climb
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Teens who weren't yet alive during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took the opportunity to imagine themselves in the shoes of first responders by climbing stairs at Green Bay West High School. The school's annual bleacher climb honors the first responders who lost their lives...
Area schools can apply for Packers STEM grant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin schools can win a $20,000 technology makeover from the green and gold. UScellular is partnering with the Green Bay Packers for its program "Leap for Learning." It gives schools across the state a chance to win $20,000 to improve STEM education. Starting Tuesday, educators,...
Shoreline restoration project dedicated at National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A restoration project along the Fox River is bringing safety to the shores of the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, and the new rock wall could help future development at the site. With the snip of some oversized scissors, the new shoreline stabilization project is officially complete.
Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse added to National Register of Historic Places
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A Kewaunee icon is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse was added to the federal list for its contribution to historical maritime transportation associated with Kewaunee County and Lake Michigan. Located at the entry to the port of Kewaunee, it...
Green Bay superintendent suffered heart attack during school board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is recovering from a heart attack, district officials confirm. Interim superintendent Vicki Bayer fell ill during Monday's school board meeting and had to be taken to the hospital. While Bayer recovers, Interim Deputy Superintendent Judy Wiegand,...
Women's Outdoor Workshop at Outagamie Conservation Club offers chance to try something new
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A record number of women took to the field Saturday for the 23rd Annual Women's Outdoor Workshop at the Outagamie Conservation Club just north of Appleton. Many were trying something for the first time. On the small pond at the Outagamie Conservation Club, several women practiced...
Green Bay police propose $332,000 plan to keep license plate readers for 3 more years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After seeing success during a test period, Green Bay police would like approval to keep license plate reading cameras for at least another three years. The cost for 40 fixed cameras and two quick deploy cameras for three years is $332,000, according to city documents.
Bellin Health flu clinics to begin Thursday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Longer nights and cooler days signal the impending arrival of flu season. Green Bay-based Bellin Health has announced its flu clinic schedule for Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Shots are available beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 16. Pre-registration is required for clinic sites; Urgent...
St. Joseph Food Program celebrates 40 years as inflation concerns continue
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A Menasha food pantry is celebrating a special milestone. And while food options have gone away for many due to rising costs, St. Joseph’s Food Program has continued providing help for a range of people. "I try to put myself in shoes of where would you...
