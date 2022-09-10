ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnover feast: How North Mac's defense smothered Vandalia in state-ranked battle

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
 5 days ago
VIRDEN — North Mac senior Kaden Brown thought he was about to nab his second interception of the game.

He instead deflected the pass to senior teammate Logan Hammann — Vandalia’s fifth and final turnover.

“I thought I had the ball,” Brown said. “But then I guess I didn't and I tipped right to him and he took it for me.”

The Panthers, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A by The Associated Press, feasted on No. 6 Vandalia’s turnovers throughout Friday night and won 40-7 for the outright lead in the South Central Conference in their first year in the league.

“Words can't describe how good of a game they played,” North Mac senior lineman Cooper Starks said. “We prepped for it all week. We knew what they were going to run and we performed.

“We played North Mac football, hit hard and just play our game. Big win at home. I can't thank them enough. That's probably the best defensive game we've ever played. It was really nice to see.”

Offensive star shines on defense

Brown may be more known as the third-year starting quarterback. He totaled nearly 1,800 all-purpose yards — including 1,020 rushing yards and 16 TDs — last year and was named all-Sangamo Conference third team as a junior only behind Riverton’s Zach Hinds and Williamsville’s Jake Seman.

Brown showed his defensive wares out of the secondary Friday night.

The agile safety came up with the game’s first interception against senior QB Matthew Hagy in the second quarter before assisting another after the break.

“It's not too bad,” Brown said of playing both ways. “I mean, it puts a toll on my body a little bit, but I've done it for three years now to where I've kind of gotten used to it.”

Brown offensively rushed for 41 yards on six carries and completed 5 of 15 passing attempts for 45 yards and one TD.

Not that North Mac’s running game struggled. The Panthers (3-0 overall, South Central) totaled 329 rushing yards.

Senior running backs Reed Lewis (nine carries for 98 yards and two TDs) and Joe Reinhart (nine carries for 93 yards and two TDs) led the way while Hammann raced 68 yards into the end zone on his only rushing attempt.

“Anything helps,” Brown said. “Anytime you get a fumble, pick anything, it completely changes our whole mentality of the game, and we want to win every time.”

Racking them up

Vandalia (2-1 overall, South Central) initially hummed on offense and stormed ahead 7-0 on Hagy’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Kelly.

North Mac senior Zane Hogan sapped all momentum with a fumble recovery late in the first quarter and Reinhart rumbled 19 yards into the end zone for a 7-6 deficit after a failed PAT attempt.

Brown intercepted Hagy at midfield on Vandalia’s next possession but the next two mishaps proved more costly for the Vandals.

Lewis picked off Hagy’s pass — after going through the receiver’s hands — with under a minute left in the first half and Brown capitalized with an 8-yard TD pass to Hammann at the buzzer for a 20-7 halftime lead.

North Mac junior Cole Dixon then forced a fumble on the kickoff return to begin the second half and junior teammate Alex Weller recovered at the Vandalia 17-yard line.

Reinhart plunged into the end zone from short distance and decimated any hopes of a comeback.

A bigger presence

Hagy, a returning all-SCC first team performer, finished 8-of-21 for 71 yards and one TD with three INTs. Senior running back Eric McKinney was also limited to 73 rushing yards on 15 carries.

“Our defense played outstanding,” said Reinhart, who recorded 6 ½ tackles. Ditto senior teammates Cade Etter and Joe June. “We came out a little bit stale, but we got a turnover early with the fumble. And from there it was just history. We took over on offense and put the ball in the end zone.”

It helps to have somebody like Starks on the front line.

Starks, committed to Vanderbilt University as an offensive lineman, has never previously played both ways until this season.

Starks, listed at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, said he conditioned with fellow senior lineman Rawley Eldridge to prepare for the grind.

“It's just a matter of adapting to the game, and I think we've done that pretty well tonight as the score shows,” Starks said.

Contact Bill Welt: (217) 788-1545, bill.welt@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/BillWelt

IN THIS ARTICLE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

