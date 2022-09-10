Read full article on original website
Fremont volleyball cruises past Manistee in three sets Wednesday
Fremont hosted Manistee in its first home West Michigan Conference-Lakes match on Tuesday night and came away with a three-set victory, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11. Offensive leaders for the Packers included Carle Bruggema, Kendall Barnhart and Avery Christofferson, who each had six service aces. Sage Vandenberg led the attackers with 12...
Wendt scores two goals as Ludington shuts out Manistee 4-0
In an early season showdown of West Michigan Conference unbeatens, the Ludington boys soccer team registered a decisive 4-0 shutout victory over Manistee at Oriole Field on Wednesday night. The victory extended the Orioles record in the conference to a perfect 5-0, while it improved their record to 11-1-1 overall....
Grand Haven cancels varsity football game Friday at Rockford
The Grand Haven at Rockford varsity football game will not be played as the Buccaneers have informed the Rams that they do not have enough healthy players to play
Fruitport gets shut out by Grand Rapids West Catholic 1-0
The Fruitport boys soccer team took a hard loss against Grand Rapids West Catholic in OK Conference-Blue play on Wednesday evening. The Trojans dominated the attack but failed to capitalize and lost by a score of 1-0. The Trojans outshot the Falcons 18-4. Goalkeeper Justin Laus made three saves. Fruitport...
Ludington wins West Michigan Conference golf jamboree by 20 strokes
The Ludington girls golf team shot a team round of 177 on Wednesday afternoon to capture the top spot in the 3rd West Michigan Conference golf jamboree of the season held at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington. The Montague Wildcats finished the course in the runner-up position shooting a...
Hance and Chase lead Grant over Newaygo in Tuesday evening volleyball action
GRANT – — The Grant volleyball team took down neighboring Newaygo in five sets on Tuesday evening. The Tigers won 3-2 with set scores of 25-18, 20-25, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-7. Jayci Hance led the way with 41 digs, five aces and three assists, while Payton Bouwkamp added...
Holmes and Wendt score a pair of goals as Ludington gets by Whitehall
It was a lot tougher game than the final score would seem to indicate, as Whitehall stayed with Ludington throughout before the Orioles prevailed, 5-1 at Oriole Field on Monday night. The Orioles extended their winning streak to four straight, improving their record to 10-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the...
Garcia tallies hat trick in Shelby victory over Oakridge
The Shelby boys soccer team stunned West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Wednesday evening. The Tigers controlled the game and won, 8-1. Mason Garcia led the offense with a hat trick, while Carson Claeys followed with two goals. Mauricio Castillo, Wyatt Dickman and Christian Peterson each added a goal. Logan...
Mona Shores takes top spot at OK Green golf jamboree
The Mona Shores girls golf team escaped with a slim one-point win over the Zeeland West Dux golf team on Wednesday afternoon (187-188). The jamboree was played at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck. Following the Sailors and Dux were Reeths-Puffer, which shot a 229. Zeeland East shot 257, good for...
North Muskegon gets road win at Hart in three sets
North Muskegon defeated Hart in three sets 25-17, 25-8, 25-18 in a West Michigan Conference Rivers girls volleyball match at Hart Tuesday night. Leaders for the Vikings included Fia Lindsay with 11 kills and two aces. Allie Jensen finished the match with 10 kills, two aces and two blocks. Natalie...
Luce scores two goals as Ravenna edges Fremont 3-2
The Ravenna boys soccer team downed Fremont in Western Michigan Conference action on Monday night. The Bulldogs tallied the win by a score of 3-2. Vaughn Luce kicked off the scoring early to put the Bulldogs ahead just three minutes in. The Packers answered back with a goal by Gonzalo...
Kent City wins final three sets to beat Morley Stanwood in five-set thriller
The Kent City Eagles hosted the Mohawks of Morley Stanwood in Tuesday night volleyball action and took home the come-from-behind victory in five sets. This latest installment of the Kent City-Morley Stanwood rivalry came after the Mohawks knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs last year in the district finals.
North Muskegon edges Grant 5-3 in tennis action
GRANT – — The North Muskegon boys tennis team took down the Grant Tigers on Monday. The Norse claimed victory by a score of 5-3. North Muskegon (3-16-1) will compete in a tri-match hosted by Wyoming Kelloggsville on Thursday. Grant will travel to Whitehall on Monday (Sept. 19).
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland East 5-1 in Tuesday soccer action
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team fell to Zeeland East in OK Conference-Green play on Tuesday evening. Reeths-Puffer dropped a 5-1 decision. The Rockets dominated possession, but fell behind early and struggled to create scoring opportunities. Isaac Ritsema scored the lone goal off of an assist from JT Fansler for the...
Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets
The Montague volleyball team cruised past Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday. The Wildcats won with set scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-9. Alissa Wynn scored seven aces, while Jordan Netcott added eight digs and six aces. Laura Borras had six digs and two aces and Maizie Collins...
Hart boys, girls cruise to huge West Michigan Conference Rivers Jamboree cross country wins
It was all Hart in the first West Michigan Conference Rivers jamboree of the cross country season. The Pirates easily cruised to wins in the boys and girls division on Tuesday afternoon in a meet at University Park Golf Course in Muskegon. In the boys’ division, Hart took 7-of-10 top...
Manistee comes from behind in the second half to beat Hart 3-2
Playing exceedingly well before its home fans, the Hart boys soccer team very nearly pulled off a major upset in the West Michigan Conference when it took a 2-0 lead in the second half of Monday night’s game against Manistee. The Chippewas came into the game undefeated in the...
Jayhawks score three goals in 2nd half and get by Kellogg Community College
MCC (3-1) will play host to Lakeland Community College on Saturday.
Van Duinen scores two goals to lead Spring Lake over Fruitport
The Spring Lake boys soccer team claimed a win over rival Fruitport on Monday evening. The Lakers topped the Trojans by a score of 3-1. Bryce Van Duinen led the attack with two goals, while Will Rudd added a single score and an assist. Fruitport’s Brady Brown netted the lone...
Mona Shores falls to Zeeland West 5-3 on the tennis court
ZEELAND WEST – 5, MONA SHORES – 3 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Ethan Haskill, ZEELAND WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-4 , -; No. 2 – Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Nick Lloyd, ZEELAND WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
