ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

The Springfield area's top performances from Week 3 of the high school football season

By Bill Welt, Ryan Mahan and Trevor Lawrence, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 5 days ago

Several dazzling performances highlight Week 3 of the high school football season.

Each week, The State Journal-Register will take a look at the top-performing teams and players from Friday night games across the Springfield area.

Micah Grussenmeyer and Jack Knudson, Chatham Glenwood

Grussenmeyer finished with 111 rushing yards, including a 64-yard score, and Knudson threw four touchdowns in Glenwood's 70-28 Central State Eight Conference win over Normal University. Knudson completed a pair of touchdowns to Tyzhon Randell and one each to Logan Tomlinson and Miles Stapleton. The quarterback finished 9-for-10 for 196 yards. Grussenmeyer compiled his yards on just eight carries for the unbeaten Titans.

Ben Hermes and Kevin Howell, New Berlin

Hermes completed 13 of 19 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Howell scored three TDs as New Berlin defeated Riverton 56-20 in the Sangamo Conference. Hermes threw two TD passes to senior receiver Flynn Tirey that covered 9 and 11 yards. Howell finished with 67 rushing yards, running for two scores and returning a kick 86 yards for a touchdown.

High school football Week 3: Scores from around the Springfield area

Cory Craig Jr. and Camren Bigard, Athens

The junior running backs combined for 199 yards on 32 carries and rushed for three touchdowns as Athens scored 22 points in the second half to beat Stanford Olympia 22-8 in a Sangamo Conference game. Craig Jr. finished with 127 ground yards on 21 attempts and raced 45 yards for a score. Bigard had TD runs of 1 and 25 and carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards to help Athens improve to 3-0.

North Mac defense

The Panthers, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A by The Associated Press, forced five turnovers en route to a 40-7 South Central Conference win over No. 6 Vandalia .

North Mac (3-0) trailed 7-0 until Zane Hogan recovered a fumble late in the first quarter and triggered 40 unanswered points. Kaden Brown had an interception and deflected another to Logan Hammann. Reed Lewis also got a pick late in the second quarter to set up Brown’s TD pass at the buzzer while Cole Dixon and Alex Weller created another turnover on a kickoff return to start the second half.

Vandalia QB Matthew Hagy finished 8 of 21 for 71 yards and one TD with three INTs.

Turnover feast: How North Mac's defense smothered Vandalia in state-ranked battle

Max Lynch, Pana

The senior quarterback finished with a total of 336 yards and five touchdowns as Pana improved to 2-1 with a 47-0 South Central Conference win at Gillespie. Lynch ran for 200 yards and rushed for three touchdowns, while completing 11 of 15 passes for 136 yards and two more scores.

Talin Kern and Treshaun Lancaster, Auburn

The juniors spearheaded Auburn (2-1) to a 41-24 home victory over Pleasant Plains in a Sangamo Conference game. Kern, the quarterback, completed 12 of 16 passes for 133 yards and threw three touchdowns to senior receiver Nathan Barth, who had seven catches for 94 yards. Lancaster, the running back, had 17 rushing attempts for 153 yards, including a 3-yard TD run.

Elijah Owens and Cam'Ron Mitchell, Jacksonville

The pair accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense in the Crimsons' 64-20 Central State Eight Conference win over Southeast on Friday at Kraushaar-Rosenberger Field.

Mitchell, a junior running back, racked up 125 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. His first touchdown, a 27-yard score, sparked a 28-0 run to end the first half over the final 2 minutes, 54 seconds. His second, from 37 yards out, was a heat check as Jacksonville's offense opened the third quarter just as the first half ended.

"Cam’s speed is really unbelievable," Owens said. "Until you’re out there with him, you don’t see it but his speed is unbelievable."

Owens, a senior quarterback committed to Indiana State, completed all but one of his 10 pass attempts for 178 yards and two TD tosses. The first, a 31-yarder to Jacob Pool, gave Jacksonville a 13-0 lead. The second, 29 yards to Deone Salther, was the third unanswered TD for the Crimsons with 1:09 left in the half. He also ran seven times for 50 yards, including the game's opening touchdown — 32 yards with 10:20 to go in the first quarter.

Jacksonville won its second-straight game and is 2-0 against Springfield schools with Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-0) up next in Week 4.

The Sacred Heart-Griffin offense

The Sacred Heart-Griffin offense needed just four offensive snaps to lead Decatur Eisenhower 35-0 — on the way to a 63-0 road win on Friday. The state's Class 4A top-ranked Cyclones got TDs in that stretch from Kyle Long, Richard Jackson, DeAndre Stewart, KeShon Singleton and Madixx Morris. Three of those scores were on passes from quarterback Ty Lott.

The offense didn't have much time to put up big stats. Lott was 5-for-6 for 181 yards and backup quarterback Levi Hanauer had three completions for 21 yards and a TD. Jake Hamilton was the only receiver with more than one reception as he caught two for 63 yards. Hanauer also had three carries for 59 yards and a score.

Blaze Helton, Hillsboro

The senior running back ran for 138 yards and two TDs on 24 attempts in Hillsboro’s rollicking 25-21 South Central Conference win over Carlinville. Helton scored the game-winning TD from 3 yards out with eight seconds left.

Hillsboro totaled 369 rushing yards that also include Zane Duff (98 yards and one TD), Jaben Compton (77 yards), Dylan Lessman (40 yards) and Jace Stewart (16 yards).

It was Hillsboro’s first win over Carlinville since 2009.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: The Springfield area's top performances from Week 3 of the high school football season

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Bridge construction starting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Auburn, IL
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Carlinville, IL
City
Riverton, IL
Springfield, IL
Football
wlds.com

Jacksonville, Hardin Recipient of New RISE Grant from DCEO

The City of Jacksonville and the Village of Hardin will be the recipient of a new grant from the State of Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced yesterday that communities will receive portions of $3.5 million through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program (RISE).
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#Ne Springfield#Titans#Stanford University#American Football#Highschoolsports#Normal University#New Berlin Hermes
WCIA

Senior couple found dead in Springfield home

Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN TV

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24

September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
MACON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night

No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

New site to watch monarch butterfly along Route 66

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of travelers have begun their journey from the northeastern U.S. to Texas long before Route 66 was established in 1926. Their footprints touch the lives of people across Central Illinois. They are monarch butterflies migrating to breeding grounds in Mexico every year. According to officials, Illinois travelers will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11

DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Police Release Labor Day DUI Campaign Results

September 14, 2022 – The Decatur Police Department made 28 DUI arrests during the recent Labor Day campaign. In addition, three seat belt citations were written, all of which occurred during nighttime hours. “As law enforcement officers, we do our best to protect motorists and pedestrians,” said Sgt. Steve...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

2 local businesses broken into

Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Young man died after crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Man charged with felony for toppling MLK statue near Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A 24-year-old man is being held on a $50,000 bond for reportedly vandalizing the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the Illinois Capitol. Fernando Garcia Martinez is charged with one count of felony criminal damage to state government property. Garcia Martinez allegedly toppled the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police search for car burglary suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is seeking information in reference to a theft and burglary of a motor vehicle. Police say on September 7, a victim's car was broken into at Ahh Yoga, and multiple items were stolen from their vehicle. We're told the suspects used...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Martin Luther King Jr. statue knocked over across from Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Statue across from the Capitol was “toppled over” Sunday night according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The statue sat on the corner of 2nd St. and Capitol Ave. It showed Martin Luther King Jr. stepping towards the Capitol.
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy