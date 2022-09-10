The Springfield area's top performances from Week 3 of the high school football season

Several dazzling performances highlight Week 3 of the high school football season.

Each week, The State Journal-Register will take a look at the top-performing teams and players from Friday night games across the Springfield area.

Micah Grussenmeyer and Jack Knudson, Chatham Glenwood

Grussenmeyer finished with 111 rushing yards, including a 64-yard score, and Knudson threw four touchdowns in Glenwood's 70-28 Central State Eight Conference win over Normal University. Knudson completed a pair of touchdowns to Tyzhon Randell and one each to Logan Tomlinson and Miles Stapleton. The quarterback finished 9-for-10 for 196 yards. Grussenmeyer compiled his yards on just eight carries for the unbeaten Titans.

Ben Hermes and Kevin Howell, New Berlin

Hermes completed 13 of 19 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Howell scored three TDs as New Berlin defeated Riverton 56-20 in the Sangamo Conference. Hermes threw two TD passes to senior receiver Flynn Tirey that covered 9 and 11 yards. Howell finished with 67 rushing yards, running for two scores and returning a kick 86 yards for a touchdown.

Cory Craig Jr. and Camren Bigard, Athens

The junior running backs combined for 199 yards on 32 carries and rushed for three touchdowns as Athens scored 22 points in the second half to beat Stanford Olympia 22-8 in a Sangamo Conference game. Craig Jr. finished with 127 ground yards on 21 attempts and raced 45 yards for a score. Bigard had TD runs of 1 and 25 and carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards to help Athens improve to 3-0.

North Mac defense

The Panthers, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A by The Associated Press, forced five turnovers en route to a 40-7 South Central Conference win over No. 6 Vandalia .

North Mac (3-0) trailed 7-0 until Zane Hogan recovered a fumble late in the first quarter and triggered 40 unanswered points. Kaden Brown had an interception and deflected another to Logan Hammann. Reed Lewis also got a pick late in the second quarter to set up Brown’s TD pass at the buzzer while Cole Dixon and Alex Weller created another turnover on a kickoff return to start the second half.

Vandalia QB Matthew Hagy finished 8 of 21 for 71 yards and one TD with three INTs.

Max Lynch, Pana

The senior quarterback finished with a total of 336 yards and five touchdowns as Pana improved to 2-1 with a 47-0 South Central Conference win at Gillespie. Lynch ran for 200 yards and rushed for three touchdowns, while completing 11 of 15 passes for 136 yards and two more scores.

Talin Kern and Treshaun Lancaster, Auburn

The juniors spearheaded Auburn (2-1) to a 41-24 home victory over Pleasant Plains in a Sangamo Conference game. Kern, the quarterback, completed 12 of 16 passes for 133 yards and threw three touchdowns to senior receiver Nathan Barth, who had seven catches for 94 yards. Lancaster, the running back, had 17 rushing attempts for 153 yards, including a 3-yard TD run.

Elijah Owens and Cam'Ron Mitchell, Jacksonville

The pair accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense in the Crimsons' 64-20 Central State Eight Conference win over Southeast on Friday at Kraushaar-Rosenberger Field.

Mitchell, a junior running back, racked up 125 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. His first touchdown, a 27-yard score, sparked a 28-0 run to end the first half over the final 2 minutes, 54 seconds. His second, from 37 yards out, was a heat check as Jacksonville's offense opened the third quarter just as the first half ended.

"Cam’s speed is really unbelievable," Owens said. "Until you’re out there with him, you don’t see it but his speed is unbelievable."

Owens, a senior quarterback committed to Indiana State, completed all but one of his 10 pass attempts for 178 yards and two TD tosses. The first, a 31-yarder to Jacob Pool, gave Jacksonville a 13-0 lead. The second, 29 yards to Deone Salther, was the third unanswered TD for the Crimsons with 1:09 left in the half. He also ran seven times for 50 yards, including the game's opening touchdown — 32 yards with 10:20 to go in the first quarter.

Jacksonville won its second-straight game and is 2-0 against Springfield schools with Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-0) up next in Week 4.

The Sacred Heart-Griffin offense

The Sacred Heart-Griffin offense needed just four offensive snaps to lead Decatur Eisenhower 35-0 — on the way to a 63-0 road win on Friday. The state's Class 4A top-ranked Cyclones got TDs in that stretch from Kyle Long, Richard Jackson, DeAndre Stewart, KeShon Singleton and Madixx Morris. Three of those scores were on passes from quarterback Ty Lott.

The offense didn't have much time to put up big stats. Lott was 5-for-6 for 181 yards and backup quarterback Levi Hanauer had three completions for 21 yards and a TD. Jake Hamilton was the only receiver with more than one reception as he caught two for 63 yards. Hanauer also had three carries for 59 yards and a score.

Blaze Helton, Hillsboro

The senior running back ran for 138 yards and two TDs on 24 attempts in Hillsboro’s rollicking 25-21 South Central Conference win over Carlinville. Helton scored the game-winning TD from 3 yards out with eight seconds left.

Hillsboro totaled 369 rushing yards that also include Zane Duff (98 yards and one TD), Jaben Compton (77 yards), Dylan Lessman (40 yards) and Jace Stewart (16 yards).

It was Hillsboro’s first win over Carlinville since 2009.

