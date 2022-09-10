Read full article on original website
‘A champion’s champion’: fellow players and athletes pay tribute to Roger Federer
The tributes poured in quickly on Thursday when Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after a career than lasted more than two decades and brought him 103 singles titles. (1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts...
Legend Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he announces retirement
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is to retire after next week's Laver Cup after admitting on Thursday his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on his historic career. "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."
