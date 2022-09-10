ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Legend Federer hails 'incredible adventure' as he announces retirement

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is to retire after next week's Laver Cup after admitting on Thursday his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on his historic career. "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."
