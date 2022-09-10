ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

We have special rebroadcasts for you today. First hour: Special rebroadcast - Discussing the "$250,000 police officer" Second hour: Special rebroadcast - How to improve broadband access and affordability in Monroe County. Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Monroe County opens omicron booster clinics to target underserved residents

Monroe County officials are trying to make the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster more accessible for everyone who is eligible by opening free clinics. County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced on Monday the opening of bivalent booster clinics throughout the city. “The bivalent vaccine offers...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

What’s the state of Rochester music venues, post-shutdowns?

The pandemic left businesses scrambling to adapt amid ever-changing regulations, reduced attendance, and canceled shows. Now that live music has by-and-large returned, what challenges still remain for music venues in the Rochester area? CITY Magazine Arts Editor Daniel Kushner hosts a wide-ranging discussion about the local-concert landscape — including the impact of PPP loans, the loss of shows featuring international artists, and hesitation among concertgoers — with managers from a few of Rochester’s vital music venues.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Search underway for a new superintendent of Rochester city schools

The city school district is once again looking to secure long-term leadership in a role that has been vacated twice in two years. The search for a new superintendent for the Rochester City School District is underway. Former superintendent Lesli Myers-Small resigned the week before school started after board members...
ROCHESTER, NY
