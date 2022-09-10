Zane Trace runs rampant to topple Piketon in Scioto Valley Conference opener

CHILLICOTHE − Daniel Barnhart knows the power that Zane Trace's running backs hold.

He's often the face of the unit. The senior leads the Pioneers in rushing yards per game this season, and it's rare for him to dip below 100 rushing yards in a game. Friday wasn't any different, as Barnhart cruised to a season-high 130 rushing yards and led the Pioneers to a 38-20 win over Piketon at home.

But, for all it's worth, the senior thinks the win began with a run that he didn't execute. Barnhart believes a 79-yard touchdown run by fellow running back Blake Phillips early in the second quarter put Zane Trace in the headspace it needed to keep its four-game winning streak alive.

"I think when Blake hit that run, that really set us in motion," Barnhart said. "We just had that big play, we can't let it down now."

The Pioneers and the Redstreaks had been at a standstill before Phillips scored the first touchdown of the night. Three consecutive turnovers between both teams in the first quarter burned time off the clock and kept the ball out of the red zone.

But Phillips' wide-open sprint down the sideline knocked the Pioneers back to their senses.

"We're just trying to stay as positive as you can when turnovers happen," Zane Trace head coach Heath Hinton said. "It's our mentality and we've been doing it pretty well. It's nice to get in some of these games to test your team and see how much we can do to get a little bit better."

That mentality carried over into the second half as Zane Trace put distance between itself and Piketon. Phillips punched in a six-yard run for his second touchdown of the night, and Barnhart got his break after covering 50 yards for his lone touchdown run after halftime.

Phillips and Barnhart all but placed the entire workload on themselves Friday. The duo accounted for three of the Pioneers' six total touchdowns, and they picked up a combined 257 rushing yards on 19 carries. The Pioneers as a whole accumulated 392 total yards Friday.

But Barnhart doesn't want all the glory. He'd rather share it with Zane Trace's linemen. Without them, he and Phillips wouldn't have found the gaps in the line necessary to break out.

"They keep us from getting hit until we're 15 yards downfield," Barnhart said. "That's when our job comes into play, and we've got to do what we do best."

The Redstreaks didn't fall behind for lack of effort, however. They were working shorthanded on offense for much of the game after starting quarterback Alan Austin exited the field due to injury. Brent McGuire and Luke Gullion rotated time under center to compensate, and they worked well with what they were given.

McGuire kept the Redstreaks in the race with a touchdown pass to Levi Stanley in the third quarter, and he rushed for a touchdown of his own as the waning minutes of the game ticked off the clock.

But Zane Trace had a response for every touchdown Piketon mustered. The gap never shrank below 12 points after halftime. Defensive back Aaden Dunn picked off Gullion for a pick-six with less than three minutes remaining, and any possibility of a late rally by Piketon went up in smoke.

"I loved our effort and I loved how we battled," Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion said. "That's one of the better teams in the league and better teams around. They're just solid, there's no weaknesses there, and we were right there. Football comes down to about 12 plays, and you've got to make those 12 plays."

When both teams faced off last year, Piketon handed Zane Trace its only conference loss and went on to win the Scioto Valley Conference. This year, Zane Trace opened up its conference schedule with a win over the reigning conference champions.

It might be too early to tell, but signs that the Pioneers can contend for the Gold Ball are clear as day.

"Hopefully we're good enough to do that," Hinton said. "Our process of working on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is really working out for us. They're getting a little bit better, and we've got to keep moving forward.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Zane Trace runs rampant to topple Piketon in Scioto Valley Conference opener