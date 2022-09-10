ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

Coming up Roses: New Lex RB shoulders the load, Panthers stay unbeaten

By Dan Blackburn
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3S5l_0hpceRyA00

FALLS TOWNSHIP — The clash between New Lexington coach Kevin Board and West Muskingum’s Nate Brownrigg has certainly brought a new edge to the Muskingum Valley League's Small School Division.

Both taskmasters brought their unbeaten squads to Whirlwind Stadium on Friday night. New Lex’s high flying offense has been a wrecking ball in three convincing wins, but would meet Brownrigg’s stout Tornadoes defense.

Board leaned on his offense again — this time with running back Hunter Rose. He ran for 190 yards on the ground and found the end-zone twice, as the Panthers built a two-touchdown lead and held on for a 26-14 win at West M Athletic Booster Field.

New Lex, ranked seventh in Division IV by the Associated Press, improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008, when All-Ohioans Brett Wycinski and Clint Cannon led them to the Division IV state semifinals. It hosts Tri-Valley in another MVL showdown in Week 5.

For the first time all season the Panthers weren’t able to execute in the first quarter, yielding a pair of turnovers that thwarted potential touchdowns. The first came when Rose as stripped at the goal-line by Slater Sampsel and recovered by Jake Anton, who returned it to midfield.

West was unable to capitalize, turning it over on downs.

Quarterback Lukas Ratliff was intercepted at his own 47 by Anton on the Panthers' next drive — Ratliff’s first interception of the season — but New Lex's secondary broke up two passes by Anton early in the second quarter, forcing the Tornadoes to punt.

West M’s defense could only hold the league's best offense at bay for so long. Rose broke loose on a run-pass option from Ratliff from the Tornadoes' 30, finishing an 8-play scoring drive to make it 6-0 Panthers with 7:19 left in the second.

A quick three-and-out followed by West and the Panthers were back on the move from their own 9, as Rose quickly took an inside zone read, and bounced it outside for a quick 26-yard gain.

Ratliff found versatile Ryan Hobbs twice on the drive, setting himself up for a 5-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 14-0 after Ratliff hit receiver Jerek Braglin for the two-point conversion.

The second half proved far less one-sided, but the early points proved critical again for the Panthers.

“The kids have done a tremendous job up front and allowing players like Rose and Ratliff and some of our other skill players to make plays,” Board said. "We have a lot of senior leadership on our lines this year. We weren’t as cohesive last year — they are playing much better as a group this year. They played well all night and got us off the field tonight.”

West M wasn’t going down without a fight, as anyone familiar with Brownrigg’s culture change knew the Tornadoes were going to try to flip the script.

Running back Ty Shawger cut the Panthers lead after scoring from a yard out, and freshman kicker Silas Kuhn cut it to 14-7 with his extra point early in the third.

But the Panthers reclaimed a two-possession lead after another Ratliff RPO run went for a 47-yards house call. It made it 20-6 Panthers with 7:39 left in the third.

West M got back within 20-14 after Shawger scored from 6-yards out at 5:54 in the fourth, and Pat Reilly's defense got the stop it needed close to midfield with 4:42 left. The Tornadoes still had two timeouts.

West M tried to outmuscle the Panthers defensive line, but Shawger was stuffed at the Tornadoes' 29 by defensive lineman Zane Pletcher and safety Harrison Ratliff to give the ball back to the Panthers offense.

Rose drove the last nail in the Tornadoes' coffin, going unscathed for a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage.

Rose, a wrestling standout in his free time, echoed his coach's thoughts in regards to the line play. His team ran for 306 yards and were 4-of-9 on third down conversions.

“That offensive line is going to go far this year,” Rose said. “Coach Board always tells us, 'it starts up front and how we finish.' We will have to play that same way against Tri-Valley next week. I think we’re very capable of beating them.”

West Muskingum's resilient defense forced three turnovers, led by the secondary play of Anton and Sampsel. Anton had both of the team's interceptions and Sampsel, a transfer from River View, recorded 13 tackles to lead the team.

Shawger led the Tornado offense, which again played without speedy Rashid Sesay, with 117 rushing yards on 25 carries. Sampsel caught four passes for 36 yards.

Brownrigg called it "a battle all night." Despite the loss, his team is 3-1 for the first time since 2009 entering next week's game at Philo.

"We talked about how our kids hadn’t played in real football games," Brownrigg said. "I hope we have more close games with them in the future. One team made more plays than the other, and we just didn’t make enough plays to win. But it’s football. I am proud of our effort tonight.”

zan-sports@gannett.com; Twitter: @danb235

Comments / 1

Related
sciotopost.com

Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe

Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe passed 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born in Chillicothe on March 11, 1984 to Charles Alan and Zola “Missy” Shackleford Cottrill. Surviving are father and mother, Richard “Al” and Zola “Missy” Parker of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Zanesville, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Football
New Lexington, OH
Sports
New Lexington, OH
Education
Zanesville, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Education
City
New Lexington, OH
City
Philo, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

One dead in New Philadelphia crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
10TV

FCCS: Boy found wandering in Blacklick has been identified

BLACKLICK, Ohio — A boy found wandering in the Blacklick area on Friday has been identified, Franklin County Children Services said Sunday. The agency said the Columbus Division of Police initially found the boy wandering in the area of Abilene and Amarillo drives around noon. FCCS said there were...
BLACKLICK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Panthers#Real Football#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#Small School Division#Division Iv#The Associated Press#Mvl
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Father in custody after shooting, killing son in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son in east Columbus early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue just before 5:10 a.m., according to a Columbus police dispatcher. When officers arrived, they found the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business closes doors after 72 years

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local real estate firm announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Kear Realty, Inc. of Chillicothe says its office will close on September 30 after 72 years in business. The company said in an online statement, “We have...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man, 22, shot and killed by father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after separate overnight shootings Saturday in Columbus that happened within a nine-minute time frame, according to Columbus police. 5:08 a.m.: 22-year-old man dead after domestic shooting According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Avenue east of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover crash involving several cars closes route 159

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Kingston on Saturday afternoon. The call came shortly before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 10000 block of route 159 in front of the township garage. According to initial reports, multiple vehicles were involved and...
KINGSTON, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy