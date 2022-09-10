Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Friday, September 9
FOOTBALL
MALVERN 41, TUSKY VALLEY 7
Tusky Valley - 0 - 7 - 0 - 0 – 7
Malvern - 20 - 7 - 14 - 0 – 41
MAL: Drake Hutchison 4 run (kick blocked)
MAL: Charles Motz 10 run (Ryan Runyon kick)
MAL: Jared Witherow 20 run (Runyon kick)
TV: Beau Wolf 7 pass from Clements (Brothers kick)
MAL: KJ Wafler 86 kickoff return (Runyon kick)
MAL: Witherow 1 run (Runyon kick)
MAL: Rodney Smith 17 pass from Witherow (Runyon kick)
RUSHING: Tusky Valley 25-76 (Jessie Carr 23-76). Malvern 33-145 (Witherow 11-80, Motz 6-25, Hutchison 6-20).
PASSING: Tusky Valley, Cole Clements 13-21-159-1. Malvern, Witherow 7-12-116-2.
RECEIVING: Tusky Valley, Wolf 4-83, Drew Congdon 3-27, Carr 2-22. Malvern, Dylan Phillips 2-47, Wafler 3-37, Smith 2-32.
CLAYMONT 14, MARIETTA 0
Claymont - 0 - 7 - 0 - 7 – 14
Marietta - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 – 0
CLA: Jordan Conner 40 pass from Graydon Mooneyham (kick good), 7:02 2nd
CLA: Alec Terakedis 37 yards from Mooneyham (kick good), 7:42 4th
RUSHING: Claymont 16-41 (Mooneyham 4-22, AJ Bowsher 9-12, Caden Elder 2-12). Marietta 48-92 (Jakel Shelton 25-50, Seth Britton 12-34, Bryce Dotson 8-15).
PASSING: Claymont, Mooneyham 17-29-230-2. Marietta 8-19-124-1 (Drew Warden 8-18-124-0).
RECEIVING: Claymont, Terakedis 6-83, Brody Moreland 3-54, Conner 1-40, Isaac Birney 3-38, Bowsher 4-15. Marietta, Elyjah Lieras-Kelley 6-85, Dotson 1-22, Britton 1-17.
GARAWAY 35, CARROLLTON 0
Carrollton - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 – 0
Garaway - 14 - 21 - 0 - 0 – 35
GAR: Logan Yoder 4 run (Jayce Wallick kick), 9:04 1st
GAR: Ethan Miller 9 run (Wallick kick), 2:21 1st
GAR: Yoder 12 run (Wallick kick), 4:06 2nd
GAR: Dillon Soehnlen 54 pass from Yoder (Wallick kick), 2:23 2nd
GAR: Yoder 4 run (Wallick kick), 0:19 2nd
RUSHING: Carrollton 32-121 (Chase Oehlstrom 21-94, Brock Smith 4-14, Ryan Kiko 1-6, Cadyn Smith 3-5, Levi Crider 3-2). Garaway 22-86 (Yoder 7-43, Miller 6-34, Soehnlen 5-8, Luis Wahl 2-7, Braden Raber 2-minus 6.
PASSING: Carrollton, Smith 2-12-12-1. Garaway 15-20-267-1 (Yoder 13-18-267-1, Wallick 2-2-6-0).
RECEIVING: Carrollton, Ethan Benner 1-7, Nathan Baker 1-5. Garaway, Miller 3-80, Soehnlen 1-54, Jenson Garber 4-50, Brady Roden 1-44, Alexander Roden 3-35, Lucas Swartzentruber 1-5, Bronson Speedy 1-4, Raber 1-1.
INDIAN VALLEY 38, CAMBRIDGE 7
Cambridge - 0 - 7 - 0 - 0 – 7
Indian Valley - 10 - 21 - 7 - 0 – 38
IV: Gavin Henry 32 run (Daniel Miller kick), 8:40 1st
IV: FG Miller 37, 2:29 1st
IV: Kolton Thomas 3 run (Miller kick), 11:53 2nd
CAM: Davion Bahr 74 pass from Caden Moore (Lucas Parsons kick), 10:49 2nd
IV: Sam Carter 40 run (Miller kick), 10:14 2nd
IV: Henry 7 run (Miller kick), 5:39 2nd
IV: Henry 41 run (Miller kick), 9:37 3rd
RUSHING: Cambridge 23-29 (Trey Stottsberry 9-30). Indian Valley 38-263 (Henry 9-109, Grady Kinsey 9-58, Carter 6-47, Eric Golder 5-27, Thomas 5-13).
PASSING: Cambridge, Moore 15-28-212-0. Indian Valley, Carter 5-6-97-0.
RECEIVING: Cambridge, Bahr 5-90, Devin Ogle 6-82. Indian Valley, Thomas 2-64, Tanyon McComb 2-22, Brogan Burcher 1-11.
AREA SCORES
Dover 19, Pittsburgh (Pa.) Taylor Allderdice 6
New Philadelphia 15, Ashland 7
Indian Valley 38, Cambridge 7
Newcomerstown 24, Sciotoville East 22
Conotton Valley 50, Strasburg 22
Sandy Valley 43, Minerva 13
Claymont 14, Marietta 0
Malvern 41, Tusky Valley 7
GIRLS GOLF
MEDINA INVITATIONAL
Thursday
Team scores (18 teams): 1. Medina Highland 308, 2. Maginificat 313, 3. Strongsville 333, 4. Lexington 337, 5. Jackson 347 … 12. Dover 381
Top 5: Isabella Goyette (Medina Highland) 70, Natalie Kostalnick (Strongsville) 71, Hannah Smith (Lexington) 71, Cara Heisterkamp (Magnificat) 72, Ava Pulley (Green) 73
Dover: Piper Olsen 84, Riley Schie 85, Sara Klar 103, Riley McIntosh 109, Mya Downing 112.
BOYS SOCCER
TRI-VALLEY 4, HILAND 3
Thursday
Goals: Zach Gingerich (Hil), Gael Oseguera (TV) 2, own goal (TV), Drew Nisley (Hil), Sam Schott (TV), Reese Mullet (Hil). Assists: Logan Hershberger (Hil), Yuvi Bastola (TV) 2, Kurt Kaufman (Hil), Christopher Garbrandt (TV), Zeke Bodiker (Hil). Saves: Shawn Troyer (Hil) 3, Camden Wickerham (TV) 8. Shots: Hiland 22-8. Corner kicks: Hiland 8-0. Halftime: Tri-Valley 2-1. Records: Hiland 3-2, Tri-Valley 5-3.
MASSILLON 2, SANDY VALLEY 0
Thursday
Saves: Jakob Crowe (SV) 7.
CARROLLTON 3, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 2
Thursday
Goals: Adam Bennett (Car), Massimo Petrangli (Car), Quentin Rosenberger (Car). Saves: Trevor Carpenter (Car). Halftime: Carrollton 2-1.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF
Dover 208, Ridgewood 234 – At River Greens, Jeremy Cappel of Dover (6-2) was medalist with a 38.
SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Football
Central Catholic vs. Montpelier, at Clyde Bishop Stadium, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Dover Invitational, 9 a.m., with Claymont, Tusky Valley, Central Catholic, Indian Valley, Garaway, Newcomerstown, Strasburg, Malvern, Carrollton
New Philadelphia, Sandy Valley at Wooster Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Steubenville at Dover, noon
New Philadelphia at Minerva, 1 p.m.
Edison at Tusky Valley, 11 a.m.
Carrollton at Sandy Valley, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Dover at Steubenville, 1 p.m.
Minerva at New Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Carrollton at St. Thomas Aquinas, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Dover Invitational, 9 a.m., with Canton South, Green, Jackson, Marietta and Perry
Volleyball
Dover, Beaver Local at Steubenville, 11 a.m.
Zanesville at New Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Claymont at Akron Firestone Tournament, 9 a.m.
Independence at Central Catholic, noon
Indian Valley at Caldwell, 1:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Garaway, 12:30 p.m.
Minerva at Sandy Valley, 1 p.m.
