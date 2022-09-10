ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Friday, September 9

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago
FOOTBALL

MALVERN 41, TUSKY VALLEY 7

Tusky Valley - 0 - 7 - 0 - 07

Malvern - 20 - 7 - 14 - 0 – 41

MAL: Drake Hutchison 4 run (kick blocked)

MAL: Charles Motz 10 run (Ryan Runyon kick)

MAL: Jared Witherow 20 run (Runyon kick)

TV: Beau Wolf 7 pass from Clements (Brothers kick)

MAL: KJ Wafler 86 kickoff return (Runyon kick)

MAL: Witherow 1 run (Runyon kick)

MAL: Rodney Smith 17 pass from Witherow (Runyon kick)

RUSHING: Tusky Valley 25-76 (Jessie Carr 23-76). Malvern 33-145 (Witherow 11-80, Motz 6-25, Hutchison 6-20).

PASSING: Tusky Valley, Cole Clements 13-21-159-1. Malvern, Witherow 7-12-116-2.

RECEIVING: Tusky Valley, Wolf 4-83, Drew Congdon 3-27, Carr 2-22. Malvern, Dylan Phillips 2-47, Wafler 3-37, Smith 2-32.

CLAYMONT 14, MARIETTA 0

Claymont - 0 - 7 - 0 - 7 – 14

Marietta - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 – 0

CLA: Jordan Conner 40 pass from Graydon Mooneyham (kick good), 7:02 2nd

CLA: Alec Terakedis 37 yards from Mooneyham (kick good), 7:42 4th

RUSHING: Claymont 16-41 (Mooneyham 4-22, AJ Bowsher 9-12, Caden Elder 2-12). Marietta 48-92 (Jakel Shelton 25-50, Seth Britton 12-34, Bryce Dotson 8-15).

PASSING: Claymont, Mooneyham 17-29-230-2. Marietta 8-19-124-1 (Drew Warden 8-18-124-0).

RECEIVING: Claymont, Terakedis 6-83, Brody Moreland 3-54, Conner 1-40, Isaac Birney 3-38, Bowsher 4-15. Marietta, Elyjah Lieras-Kelley 6-85, Dotson 1-22, Britton 1-17.

GARAWAY 35, CARROLLTON 0

Carrollton - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 – 0

Garaway - 14 - 21 - 0 - 0 – 35

GAR: Logan Yoder 4 run (Jayce Wallick kick), 9:04 1st

GAR: Ethan Miller 9 run (Wallick kick), 2:21 1st

GAR: Yoder 12 run (Wallick kick), 4:06 2nd

GAR: Dillon Soehnlen 54 pass from Yoder (Wallick kick), 2:23 2nd

GAR: Yoder 4 run (Wallick kick), 0:19 2nd

RUSHING: Carrollton 32-121 (Chase Oehlstrom 21-94, Brock Smith 4-14, Ryan Kiko 1-6, Cadyn Smith 3-5, Levi Crider 3-2). Garaway 22-86 (Yoder 7-43, Miller 6-34, Soehnlen 5-8, Luis Wahl 2-7, Braden Raber 2-minus 6.

PASSING: Carrollton, Smith 2-12-12-1. Garaway 15-20-267-1 (Yoder 13-18-267-1, Wallick 2-2-6-0).

RECEIVING: Carrollton, Ethan Benner 1-7, Nathan Baker 1-5. Garaway, Miller 3-80, Soehnlen 1-54, Jenson Garber 4-50, Brady Roden 1-44, Alexander Roden 3-35, Lucas Swartzentruber 1-5, Bronson Speedy 1-4, Raber 1-1.

INDIAN VALLEY 38, CAMBRIDGE 7

Cambridge - 0 - 7 - 0 - 0 – 7

Indian Valley - 10 - 21 - 7 - 0 – 38

IV: Gavin Henry 32 run (Daniel Miller kick), 8:40 1st

IV: FG Miller 37, 2:29 1st

IV: Kolton Thomas 3 run (Miller kick), 11:53 2nd

CAM: Davion Bahr 74 pass from Caden Moore (Lucas Parsons kick), 10:49 2nd

IV: Sam Carter 40 run (Miller kick), 10:14 2nd

IV: Henry 7 run (Miller kick), 5:39 2nd

IV: Henry 41 run (Miller kick), 9:37 3rd

RUSHING: Cambridge 23-29 (Trey Stottsberry 9-30). Indian Valley 38-263 (Henry 9-109, Grady Kinsey 9-58, Carter 6-47, Eric Golder 5-27, Thomas 5-13).

PASSING: Cambridge, Moore 15-28-212-0. Indian Valley, Carter 5-6-97-0.

RECEIVING: Cambridge, Bahr 5-90, Devin Ogle 6-82. Indian Valley, Thomas 2-64, Tanyon McComb 2-22, Brogan Burcher 1-11.

AREA SCORES

Dover 19, Pittsburgh (Pa.) Taylor Allderdice 6

New Philadelphia 15, Ashland 7

Indian Valley 38, Cambridge 7

Cambridge at Indian Valley, 7 p.m.

Newcomerstown 24, Sciotoville East 22

Conotton Valley 50, Strasburg 22

Conotton Valley at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Sandy Valley 43, Minerva 13

Claymont 14, Marietta 0

Malvern 41, Tusky Valley 7

GIRLS GOLF

MEDINA INVITATIONAL

Thursday

Team scores (18 teams): 1. Medina Highland 308, 2. Maginificat 313, 3. Strongsville 333, 4. Lexington 337, 5. Jackson 347 … 12. Dover 381

Top 5: Isabella Goyette (Medina Highland) 70, Natalie Kostalnick (Strongsville) 71, Hannah Smith (Lexington) 71, Cara Heisterkamp (Magnificat) 72, Ava Pulley (Green) 73

Dover: Piper Olsen 84, Riley Schie 85, Sara Klar 103, Riley McIntosh 109, Mya Downing 112.

BOYS SOCCER

TRI-VALLEY 4, HILAND 3

Thursday

Goals: Zach Gingerich (Hil), Gael Oseguera (TV) 2, own goal (TV), Drew Nisley (Hil), Sam Schott (TV), Reese Mullet (Hil). Assists: Logan Hershberger (Hil), Yuvi Bastola (TV) 2, Kurt Kaufman (Hil), Christopher Garbrandt (TV), Zeke Bodiker (Hil). Saves: Shawn Troyer (Hil) 3, Camden Wickerham (TV) 8. Shots: Hiland 22-8. Corner kicks: Hiland 8-0. Halftime: Tri-Valley 2-1. Records: Hiland 3-2, Tri-Valley 5-3.

MASSILLON 2, SANDY VALLEY 0

Thursday

Saves: Jakob Crowe (SV) 7.

CARROLLTON 3, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 2

Thursday

Goals: Adam Bennett (Car), Massimo Petrangli (Car), Quentin Rosenberger (Car). Saves: Trevor Carpenter (Car). Halftime: Carrollton 2-1.

MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLF

Dover 208, Ridgewood 234 – At River Greens, Jeremy Cappel of Dover (6-2) was medalist with a 38.

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Football

Central Catholic vs. Montpelier, at Clyde Bishop Stadium, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

Dover Invitational, 9 a.m., with Claymont, Tusky Valley, Central Catholic, Indian Valley, Garaway, Newcomerstown, Strasburg, Malvern, Carrollton

New Philadelphia, Sandy Valley at Wooster Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Steubenville at Dover, noon

New Philadelphia at Minerva, 1 p.m.

Edison at Tusky Valley, 11 a.m.

Carrollton at Sandy Valley, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Dover at Steubenville, 1 p.m.

Minerva at New Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Carrollton at St. Thomas Aquinas, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Dover Invitational, 9 a.m., with Canton South, Green, Jackson, Marietta and Perry

Volleyball

Dover, Beaver Local at Steubenville, 11 a.m.

Zanesville at New Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Claymont at Akron Firestone Tournament, 9 a.m.

Independence at Central Catholic, noon

Indian Valley at Caldwell, 1:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Garaway, 12:30 p.m.

Minerva at Sandy Valley, 1 p.m.

