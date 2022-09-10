Read full article on original website
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
WTHR
3 killed in 5 hours overnight in Indianapolis
Two other people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis. Lauren Kostiuk breaks down what happened and the latest on these investigation.
Car hits Community Health Imaging Center near Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a car hit a medical imaging office in Castleton Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened at 8181 Clearvista Parkway around 12:30 p.m. Medics transported one person from the car and one person from the Community Health Imaging Center to the hospital...
SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday. Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers. A SWAT team...
Family of Mooresville girl hit by car talks about recovery
Friday morning, Trinity Shockley took her first steps out of her bed at Riley Children's Hospital.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-year-old woman who was missing from central Indiana. The Carmel Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, who was last seen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. At the time the alert was issued, Indiana...
Breaking down the sweeping changes proposed for IPS students, schools
IPS is proposing drastic changes for its schools. Here's what you need to know. On Thursday night, IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson unveiled IPS’s “Rebuilding Stronger” plan. The plan is a sweeping overhaul of IPS schools that could dramatically change how students learn. IPS has spent months...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is moving into a warm and sunny stretch that will last through the weekend. It will still be mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Watch for some patchy fog early Thursday. Sunny skies are in the Thursday forecast with highs in the lower 80s.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coolest in 113 days
Indianapolis had a high of 67 degrees. It was 66 degrees back on May 22. It will still be a bit cool on Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. This is a slightly cooler than average for the middle of September.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
New local investments reviving neighborhood on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new investments being made on the northeast side of Indianapolis that are creating not only new jobs for the area, but new resources as well. At the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, you'll see construction work on a new grocery store. Behind it, you'll find the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility that was built within the last year.
IMPD investigating after person found dead on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead, and possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail, southeast of South Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street, around 6:15 a.m. for a call to check the welfare of a person. Police found an unresponsive person who was pronounced dead.
3 killed, 3 wounded during violent Sunday night in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police spent another busy night investigating a number of deadly shootings throughout the city. In less than five hours, three people were killed and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet and taken IU Health Methodist Hospital. 79th Street and...
Creating Healthy Families panel focuses on substance use disorder in women
INDIANAPOLIS — I was asked to emcee a panel and moderate a panel Tuesday that was hosted by Volunteers of America about substance use disorder in women. It is prevalent here in the state of Indiana and it impacts our families. In fact, about 70% of women who go...
Man wanted for murders in Plainfield has arrest warrant in Marion County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned there's an active Marion County warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Plainfield. Dalonny Rodgers, 28, is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard to leave office in 2023
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection, ending his time in office in 2023. Brainard, who first took office in 1996, is serving his seventh four-year term as mayor. During his time as mayor, Carmel has seen tremendous growth in population. He has also overseen...
Motorcyclist killed in crash after trying to exit I-465 onto Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday late afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was going...
Broad Ripple business owners voice safety concerns during IMPD public safety walk
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders are fighting to improve gun violence problems plaguing the Broad Ripple area. Community leaders and police spent time in the community Wednesday afternoon, speaking to business owners and residents who were voicing their concerns over safety issues in the popular neighborhood. Throughout the day, Broad...
