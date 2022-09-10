ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Car hits Community Health Imaging Center near Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a car hit a medical imaging office in Castleton Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened at 8181 Clearvista Parkway around 12:30 p.m. Medics transported one person from the car and one person from the Community Health Imaging Center to the hospital...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday. Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers. A SWAT team...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Farmersburg, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is moving into a warm and sunny stretch that will last through the weekend. It will still be mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Watch for some patchy fog early Thursday. Sunny skies are in the Thursday forecast with highs in the lower 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Operation Football#Wildcats
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coolest in 113 days

Indianapolis had a high of 67 degrees. It was 66 degrees back on May 22. It will still be a bit cool on Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. This is a slightly cooler than average for the middle of September.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New local investments reviving neighborhood on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new investments being made on the northeast side of Indianapolis that are creating not only new jobs for the area, but new resources as well. At the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, you'll see construction work on a new grocery store. Behind it, you'll find the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility that was built within the last year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating after person found dead on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead, and possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail, southeast of South Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street, around 6:15 a.m. for a call to check the welfare of a person. Police found an unresponsive person who was pronounced dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

3 killed, 3 wounded during violent Sunday night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police spent another busy night investigating a number of deadly shootings throughout the city. In less than five hours, three people were killed and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet and taken IU Health Methodist Hospital. 79th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard to leave office in 2023

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection, ending his time in office in 2023. Brainard, who first took office in 1996, is serving his seventh four-year term as mayor. During his time as mayor, Carmel has seen tremendous growth in population. He has also overseen...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy