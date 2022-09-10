On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 1:55 PM, police units were dispatched to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to the area via jet ski and brought Matthew Mauro, 46 of Middletown, to shore, and CPR was immediately initiated. Toms River officers, Seaside Heights Beach and Fire units, Tri-Boro First Aid, TRPD CSO’s and RWJ Paramedics all assisted with resuscitation efforts on Mr. Mauro. He was transported to Community Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO