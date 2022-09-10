Read full article on original website
He came from Brooklyn to sell cocaine on Staten Island, say cops. Now, he faces heavy drug charges.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man traveled multiple times over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge onto Staten Island this year to peddle cocaine, prosecutors allege. And those trans-borough journeys could lead to a long trip upstate for Richard Barrett.
Subway rider punched, slashed in face after demanding phone back from Bronx thief
The 49-year-old victim was on a southbound 3 train at the Nereid Avenue subway station at White Plains Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when the man came up and snatched his phone from his hand, police said.
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
New Jersey Globe
Gun club leader arrested for theft
The treasurer of a local gun club in Ocean County has been arrested on charges that he stole roughly $4,000 by using dues he collected for personal benefit, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday. Michael D. Weber, a 64-year-old Jamesburg resident, was in charge of collecting and depositing membership dues...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Woman Stabbed In Her Apartment By Group Which Targeted Her
A 34-year old, Jersey City woman was assaulted in her apartment last night, suffering numerous stab wounds. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the attack took place at approximately 10:43 pm on September 12, 2022 at 4 Orient Avenue. Upon arrival, Jersey City Police Officers observed a female with...
ocscanner.news
ORTLEY BEACH: SWIMMER DROWNS DESPITE DESPERATE LIFE SAVING MEASURES
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 1:55 PM, police units were dispatched to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to the area via jet ski and brought Matthew Mauro, 46 of Middletown, to shore, and CPR was immediately initiated. Toms River officers, Seaside Heights Beach and Fire units, Tri-Boro First Aid, TRPD CSO’s and RWJ Paramedics all assisted with resuscitation efforts on Mr. Mauro. He was transported to Community Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced.
Woman, 74, thrown to ground, robbed while waiting at Queens MTA bus stop
The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the man they say forced a 74-year-old woman to the ground and robbed her as she waited at an MTA bus stop in Queens.
Video: Attempted Shoplifter Sucker Punches 69-Year-Old Bodega Worker in Queensbridge
The police released a video Monday that features a crazed shoplifter sucker punch a 69-year-old bodega worker in the face inside a store located by NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. The suspect entered the bodega, located at 21st Street and 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, before stuffing his front pocket with a food item.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
ocscanner.news
ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT
We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
NBC New York
Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack
Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say. The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he...
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN KILLING OF GIRLFRIEND WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE IN ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against the Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28,...
Pedestrian Critical, Struck By Unlicensed Driver In Toms River: Police
A 33-year-old pedestrian from Forked River was listed in critical condition after being struck by an unlicensed driver in Toms River, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SHOOTING
We are receiving many requests as to what is going on. We are working diligently to get information for you. We don’t want to report incorrect data so please bear with us while we do the best job we can for you.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
