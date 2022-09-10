ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumont, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Gun club leader arrested for theft

The treasurer of a local gun club in Ocean County has been arrested on charges that he stole roughly $4,000 by using dues he collected for personal benefit, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday. Michael D. Weber, a 64-year-old Jamesburg resident, was in charge of collecting and depositing membership dues...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Woman Stabbed In Her Apartment By Group Which Targeted Her

A 34-year old, Jersey City woman was assaulted in her apartment last night, suffering numerous stab wounds. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the attack took place at approximately 10:43 pm on September 12, 2022 at 4 Orient Avenue. Upon arrival, Jersey City Police Officers observed a female with...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

ORTLEY BEACH: SWIMMER DROWNS DESPITE DESPERATE LIFE SAVING MEASURES

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 1:55 PM, police units were dispatched to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to the area via jet ski and brought Matthew Mauro, 46 of Middletown, to shore, and CPR was immediately initiated. Toms River officers, Seaside Heights Beach and Fire units, Tri-Boro First Aid, TRPD CSO’s and RWJ Paramedics all assisted with resuscitation efforts on Mr. Mauro. He was transported to Community Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT

We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ
NBC New York

Stranger Breaks 27-Year-Old's Face in Random Manhattan Attack

Cops are looking for a man they say attacked a 27-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan at random, clobbering him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and fracturing his face before running off, authorities say. The victim was walking on West 65th Street around 11:10 a.m. Friday when he...
MANHATTAN, NY
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN KILLING OF GIRLFRIEND WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE IN ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against the Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28,...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: SHOOTING

We are receiving many requests as to what is going on. We are working diligently to get information for you. We don’t want to report incorrect data so please bear with us while we do the best job we can for you.
JACKSON, NJ
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

