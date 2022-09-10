ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatango: A taste of Argentina in Lake City

Our 2022 schedule release video showcased the diverse BIPOC and minority-owned small businesses in our community. This month, as we celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, we are excited to highlight Seatango - an iconic, unique offering in a key RAVE Foundation community. Husband and wife team Monica Di Bartolomeo and Ariel...
Social Impact Look Back: August

August may have brought the end of summer, but saw us continue to celebrate our commitment to Defend the Right to Play! Defending the right to play is anchored around the belief that play is not a privilege but a right. Last month, RAVE Foundation opened its 10th mini-pitch and...
