Steam Not Downloading Games? Try These Methods
Sometimes when you’re trying to download a game from Steam, you might face a situation when the downloading will stop midway, or the download speed becomes slow. This error can occur when you’re downloading a new game as well as updating already existed game. There are many factors...
How to Change Microsoft Basic Display Adapter to Current Graphics Adapter in Windows
Most of the hardware in your computer requires drivers to function and communicate with other pieces of hardware. Some of these drivers are necessary to run the most basic operations of your computer, including having your operating system’s interface appear on your display. While Microsoft Basic Display Adapter is...
How To Fix “Not Enough Physical Memory” Error on VMWare?
The Not Enough Physical Memory on VMware mostly occurs due to version incompatibility. This could mean that your current VMware version isn’t compatible with the host OS version, the kernel version, or a recent system update. Ironically enough, this error could indeed be caused by memory problems or other...
What is Triple Buffering? Should You Turn It On or Off
You must have noticed Triple Buffering in some games graphic settings. Depending upon the games played, the triple buffering setting may vastly influence your gameplay experience. Aware of normal YouTube buffering, many do not know how exactly buffering and triple buffering work. This creates a skeptical perspective towards enabling or...
Check out Half-Life 2 running on a Steam Deck that never was
Valve has been showing off its Steam Deck prototypes as part of the device's launch in Asia.
How to Turn On the Clipboard History on Windows 11
The Windows clipboard is a place in your computer's memory where things you've copied or cut are temporarily placed. It, therefore, acts like an intermediary nest of sorts, temporarily holding the data before you can move it somewhere else. The clipboard also keeps a record of things you've copied or...
How to mount a Drive as Folder rather than Letter in Windows 11
If you want to mount drive as folder in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. By default, drives get mounted with letters (also known as Drive letter). However, you can mouse a drive as a folder rather than a letter in Windows 11 with the help of this guide.
