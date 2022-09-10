Read full article on original website
Patagonia founder Yvon Choulnard hands over company in bold move to fight climate change
The founder of popular outdoor retailer Patagonia says he's turned over total control of the company, which is worth roughly $3 billion, to two environmental nonprofits for their fight against climate change.
