TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Researchers at Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) have achieved a breakthrough in quantum computer architecture: the basic design for a double-transmon coupler that will improve the speed and accuracy of quantum computation in tunable couplers. The coupler is a key device in determining the performance of superconducting quantum computers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006341/en/ Conceptual diagram of a superconducting quantum computer (Graphic: Business Wire)

ENGINEERING ・ 24 MINUTES AGO