Deal for soccer team long time in making
HIGH POINT — When Coy Williard told a celebratory gathering earlier this week that “we want to welcome soccer to Truist Point,” it was the culmination of a long process to secure a team at the stadium.
After months of negotiations, the city agreed to fund several upgrades, including new turf and alterations to the stands, to accommodate the use of the stadium by an MLS Next Pro team starting in 2024. Next Pro is the developmental league associated with Major League Soccer.
