Deal for soccer team long time in making

Coy Williard, chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, speaks at Wednesday’s announcement that the city will pay for a series of upgrades to Truist Point stadium to accommodate an MLS Next Pro soccer team for High Point. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — When Coy Williard told a celebratory gathering earlier this week that “we want to welcome soccer to Truist Point,” it was the culmination of a long process to secure a team at the stadium.

After months of negotiations, the city agreed to fund several upgrades, including new turf and alterations to the stands, to accommodate the use of the stadium by an MLS Next Pro team starting in 2024. Next Pro is the developmental league associated with Major League Soccer.