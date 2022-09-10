Read full article on original website
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
Breaking down the sweeping changes proposed for IPS students, schools
IPS is proposing drastic changes for its schools. Here's what you need to know. On Thursday night, IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson unveiled IPS’s “Rebuilding Stronger” plan. The plan is a sweeping overhaul of IPS schools that could dramatically change how students learn. IPS has spent months...
3 killed in 5 hours overnight in Indianapolis
Two other people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis. Lauren Kostiuk breaks down what happened and the latest on these investigation.
SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday. Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers. A SWAT team...
Car hits Community Health Imaging Center near Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a car hit a medical imaging office in Castleton Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened at 8181 Clearvista Parkway around 12:30 p.m. Medics transported one person from the car and one person from the Community Health Imaging Center to the hospital...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is moving into a warm and sunny stretch that will last through the weekend. It will still be mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Watch for some patchy fog early Thursday. Sunny skies are in the Thursday forecast with highs in the lower 80s.
Silver Alert canceled for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-year-old woman who was missing from central Indiana. The Carmel Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, who was last seen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. At the time the alert was issued, Indiana...
Creating Healthy Families panel focuses on substance use disorder in women
INDIANAPOLIS — I was asked to emcee a panel and moderate a panel Tuesday that was hosted by Volunteers of America about substance use disorder in women. It is prevalent here in the state of Indiana and it impacts our families. In fact, about 70% of women who go...
African-American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis announces grant opportunity to local Black organizations
INDIANAPOLIS — A major Indianapolis fund has announced a $100,000 grant opportunity for one organization to address wealth-building and preservation activities in the local Black community. The African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis, one of the major funds associated with the Central Indiana Community Foundation, said they are especially...
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Oscar contenders to screen at Heartland International Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS — The 31st Heartland International Film Festival is less than a month away, and we now know the more than 115 films that will screen across the 11 days in central Indiana. This year's lineup includes Oscar contenders "The Whale," "Women Talking," "Empire of Light," "Till" and "My...
3 killed, 3 wounded during violent Sunday night in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police spent another busy night investigating a number of deadly shootings throughout the city. In less than five hours, three people were killed and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet and taken IU Health Methodist Hospital. 79th Street and...
New local investments reviving neighborhood on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new investments being made on the northeast side of Indianapolis that are creating not only new jobs for the area, but new resources as well. At the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, you'll see construction work on a new grocery store. Behind it, you'll find the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility that was built within the last year.
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard to leave office in 2023
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection, ending his time in office in 2023. Brainard, who first took office in 1996, is serving his seventh four-year term as mayor. During his time as mayor, Carmel has seen tremendous growth in population. He has also overseen...
Indianapolis OB-GYN talks health care, maternity deserts and patient care
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Coryn Love said she knew she wanted to be a doctor when she was a little girl. "I believe God creates you for one thing, and this was very much what God created me for," said Love. Love is an OB-GYN for Ascension St. Vincent in...
Work at Stellantis Kokomo plant to resume after deal with UAW
KOKOMO, Ind. — United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at a Stellantis casting plant in Indiana are returning to work after ratifying a deal with the company. Stellantis said that operations at the plant in Kokomo will resume late Monday after UAW Local 1166 workers...
VIDEO: IMPD trying to identify 5 home burglary suspects
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects. The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
Missing Henry County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man from Knightstown was found safe Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff's Department confirmed 71-year-old Dwight Hood was found safe. Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis,...
Man wanted for murders in Plainfield has arrest warrant in Marion County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned there's an active Marion County warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Plainfield. Dalonny Rodgers, 28, is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.
Grab a brew and a cat or dog too at upcoming adoption event in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — If you love animals, are wanting a new furry friend or just simply enjoy giving a good boy or girl a scratch, there's an event happening that's right up your alley. Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of adoptable dogs...
