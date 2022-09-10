ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, IN

WTHR

SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday. Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers. A SWAT team...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Car hits Community Health Imaging Center near Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people suffered injuries after a car hit a medical imaging office in Castleton Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened at 8181 Clearvista Parkway around 12:30 p.m. Medics transported one person from the car and one person from the Community Health Imaging Center to the hospital...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is moving into a warm and sunny stretch that will last through the weekend. It will still be mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Watch for some patchy fog early Thursday. Sunny skies are in the Thursday forecast with highs in the lower 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 killed, 3 wounded during violent Sunday night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police spent another busy night investigating a number of deadly shootings throughout the city. In less than five hours, three people were killed and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet and taken IU Health Methodist Hospital. 79th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

New local investments reviving neighborhood on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new investments being made on the northeast side of Indianapolis that are creating not only new jobs for the area, but new resources as well. At the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, you'll see construction work on a new grocery store. Behind it, you'll find the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility that was built within the last year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard to leave office in 2023

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not seek reelection, ending his time in office in 2023. Brainard, who first took office in 1996, is serving his seventh four-year term as mayor. During his time as mayor, Carmel has seen tremendous growth in population. He has also overseen...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Work at Stellantis Kokomo plant to resume after deal with UAW

KOKOMO, Ind. — United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at a Stellantis casting plant in Indiana are returning to work after ratifying a deal with the company. Stellantis said that operations at the plant in Kokomo will resume late Monday after UAW Local 1166 workers...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

VIDEO: IMPD trying to identify 5 home burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects. The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Missing Henry County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man from Knightstown was found safe Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff's Department confirmed 71-year-old Dwight Hood was found safe. Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis,...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN

