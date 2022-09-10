Normally, your laptop battery gets damaged much more often than other components. One of the common issues in the battery is swelling. Whenever the battery gets damaged by some means, it may release highly toxic and flammable gases. To prevent these gases from leaking and causing serious health and fire hazards, the manufacturers wrap the battery without any vents. As a result, the gases get trapped inside and expand to increase the battery volume. And, you will find the battery swelling.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 HOURS AGO