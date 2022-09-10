ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Look: Kayvion Sibley leads Allen over Arlington Martin

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON - Kayvion Sibley rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown to lead Allen to a hard-fought 27-16 victory over Arlington Martin on Friday night at Choctaw Stadium.

Allen led 14-7 at halftime and 17-13 after three quarters. They put the game away in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mike Hawkins to Messiah Washington with 4:02 left to play.

Michael Barrow led Arlington Martin with 106 yards rushing and Jeremiah Charles caught a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Arlington Martin (2-1) came into the game ranked No. 7 in the SBLive Texas Top 50 , while Allen (2-1) came in ranked No. 11.

Here are photos from Friday night's game at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington:

All photos by Robbie Rakestraw

