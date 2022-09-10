ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, NC

Tunnel to Towers pays off 21 mortgages, including late Jones County Sheriff

By Tunnel to Towers, Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uotU7_0hpcZHht00

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WNCT) — The late sheriff of Jones County was one of 21 people around the country who had their mortgage paid off by the organization Tunnel to Towers.

In a media release on its website, the organization listed Danny Heath, who was sheriff of Jones County from 2010 until his death in 2021, pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.

The full list of recipients included:

  • Mineral Point, Wisconsin Fire Captain Brian Cecil Busch
  • Joplin, Missouri Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper
  • Salt River, Arizona Police Officer Clayton Joel Townsend
  • Arvada, Colorado Police Officer Gordon Beesley
  • Billerica, Massachusetts Firefighter/EMT Patrick Corbett
  • Mesa, Arizona Fire Captain Trevor Cowley Madrid
  • Illinois Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken
  • Champaign, Illinois Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst
  • Portsmouth, Ohio Firefighter/EMT Edward Jay Long
  • Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Erik Mohl
  • Gallatin County, Montana Deputy Sheriff Jacob Otto Allmendinger
  • FBI Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels
  • Baltimore County Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Dennis Neville
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Trainee Wolf Valmond
  • Yuma, Colorado Fire Captain Darcy Stallings
  • El Paso, Texas Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez
  • Jones County, North Carolina Sheriff Danny Heath
  • Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Francis Mack III
  • Bloom Township, Ohio Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Ralph “Andy” Nunley

Visit T2T.org for more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County

NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Garden & Gun

Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina

Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nearly six years after flood damage from Hurricane Matthew displaced Thad Artis from his home in Goldsboro, he has still not been placed in permanent housing. Living alone in a motel for the last two years, growing increasingly frustrated with what he considers empty promises of swift action from government officials, […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Community support helps Lenoir County SPCA shelter

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County SPCA sent out a call for help after a pipe burst in its current shelter, just weeks after the organization broke ground for its new shelter. When the pipes burst at the Lenoir County SPCA Shelter and flooded the building, Director Eileen Beeson reached out to the community. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Jones County, NC
Government
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
County
Jones County, NC
WNCT

September is First Responder Appreciation Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed September as First Responder Appreciation Month. “The first thing I would say is thank you, not only to the governor, but to everyone for recognizing what first responders do every day,” said Carson Sanders, Greenville Fire/Rescue chief. In a statement from the governor’s office, Cooper said, “I’m […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston to host community weekend Hurricane Forum

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City will host a community forum on hurricanes Saturday, September 17th to discuss hurricane preparedness in the community with a virtual option offered as well. The class will take place starting at 11 AM at the St. James AME Church located at 402 East Shine […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Fbi Special Agent#Linus Realestate#Tunnel#Illinois Firefighter#Ohio Firefighter Emt
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
WITN

Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims. Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday. In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Peletier Commissioner Walter Krause resigns

PELETIER — Town Commissioner Walter Krause has resigned, effective immediately. The announcement was made during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58. The commissioner was not in attendance. Krause served on the town planning board for one year, then was...
PELETIER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Mortgages
WNCT

ECU Women’s Roundtable honors 10 Incredible Women for 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Women’s Roundtable will honor 10 award recipients at its Incredible Women Luncheon later this month. Established in 2003, the Women’s Roundtable acknowledges the contributions of women to ECU’s legacy and encourages new levels of commitment by women to the university’s future. The event will be held Sept. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Benefit Motorcycle Ride for Coastal Women’s Shelter will Wind Thru Craven, Pamlico, and Jones Counties

The planning committee of the Annual Motorcycle Benefit Ride to help end domestic violence for Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the third annual benefit ride on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The 120-mile ride will be led by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals and will wind through country roads in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones counties. The ride will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern with kick stands up at 11:30 a.m. and will end at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton, NC. The planning committee is expecting over 250 bikers to join this ride for this worthy cause. Last year over 200 bikers turned out and the event raised thousands of dollars for victims and survivors of domestic violence, clients of Coastal Women’s Shelter.
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina school district considering ending recognition of valedictorians, salutations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education is pondering whether to do away with the titles given to the academically highest-ranking students in each graduating class. The school board hasn’t formally discussed the idea of no longer using the valedictorian and salutatorian titles, but District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith did advocate […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

National PARK(ing) Day 2022 with a pop-up park in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to explore the park in a unique way with this event. An upcoming Greenville event called PARK(ing) Day temporarily transforms spaces for cars into places for people is coming on Friday from 10 am – 2 pm. Two parking spaces on East Fifth Street between Reade and Cotanche Streets […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort police officers receive Life Saving Award

BEAUFORT - Three Beaufort police officers were presented with the department's Life Saving Award during a commissioner meeting Monday, Sept. 12 for their quick response to crisis situations. Officer Jared Meyer, Sgt. Shephard Newman and officer Michael Dennis received the award for their actions that directly resulted in preventing multiple...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy