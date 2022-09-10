Fourth quarter surge lifts Ridge Community football over Victory Christian in flag-filled affair

HAINES CITY, Fla. – This one felt like it was played at 600 Flags Amusement Park.

Ridge Community and Victory Christian combined for 35 penalties totaling 275 yards on Friday at Bolts Field in a see-saw affair that saw Ridge pull out a 27-19 win after scoring 14-unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

The Bolts also edged Victory in total penalties 18-17.

“It’s just the little things, we have to go through it. We’re still young, we’re still working, especially on the front where we are getting a lot of holding penalties,” Ridge Community head coach Carl White said. “My main thing is to just clean up the after-the-play penalties. If we can get those cleaned up, I think we have a shot to be a pretty gosh-darn good football team.”

Victory (1-2) took a 19-13 lead early in the fourth quarter when Storm junior quarterback Jackson Benton hit senior tight end Will Connell with a 5-yard touchdown pass. The point-after kick was blocked three times after penalty flags allowed re-kicks with 10:28 remaining in the game.

The Ridge (2-1) comeback started with a safety with 7:07 remaining when a high-punt snap sailed out of the back of the end zone, narrowing Victory's lead to 19-15.

Ridge scored twice coming down the stretch, getting a 1-yard touchdown run from Bryan Motley and a 5-yard go-ahead touchdown run from senior running back Joe Jackson, who committed to Kansas State to pull out the 27-19 win.

Jackson, who finished with 130 yards on 26 carries and had a 60-yard touchdown run called back because of a penalty, said he likes being a workhorse and getting a lot of carries.

“It makes you go harder,” Jackson said. “Victory is tough. We were in the same predicament with them last year. It was a dogfight just like last year.”

Ridge Community senior running back Joe Jackson looks to make a cut while Victory Christian defenders close in for the tackle Friday at Bolts Field. Photo by Bill Kemp

Victory had taken an early 3-0 lead when Joel McGrath booted a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter. He is the top-ranked kicker in the state for the 2023 class and No. 2 in the country according to National Kicking Rankings

Ridge took its first lead in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback John Kostuch hit senior wideout Andre Berry with a 23-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-3.

Victory briefly reclaimed the lead, 10-7, with 1:24 left in the first half when junior running back Rashad Orr scored on a 16-yard touchdown run.

But 13 seconds later, Ridge snatched the lead right back, 13-10, when Armoni Rue scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Kostuch.

Ridge Community sophomore quarterback John Kostuch prepares to fire a pass over the Victory Christian defenders on Bolts Field Friday. Photo by Bill Kemp

Victory tied the game 13-13 with 8:51 left in the third on a 25-yard field goal by McGrath.

“We played down to the wire,” Victory head coach Kendrick Stewart said. “We had some hiccups and they capitalized on them. Rashad Orr gave it his all. We have to do a better job of getting kids hydrated. A couple of them started cramping up and then it started going downhill from there.”