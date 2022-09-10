Photos: Jake Stearney leads Loyola Academy to win at St. Rita 34-14

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Colgate commit Jake Stearney tosses five touchdown passes as Loyola Academy earns a big win at St. Rita

By Nate Latsch | Photos by Dean Reid

Loyola Academy led by three touchdowns after one quarter and cruised to a 34-14 win over host St. Rita on Friday night.

Loyola senior Jake Stearney, a Colgate commit, threw five touchdown passes in the victory, with four of those coming in the first half.

The No. 4 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings , Loyola (3-0) capitalized on two early St. Rita turnovers to take the early lead and never looked back.

St. Rita, the No. 21 team in the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25, fell to 2-1 with its first loss of the young season.

Here are photos from Friday's night game:

All photos by Dean Reid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KG7NS_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6edB_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ7FF_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYYSi_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOgu5_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4ajL_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQRnT_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtTk7_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUQVM_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6aMd_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dR6VE_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keob9_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v69uL_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YB2nQ_0hpcYff000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjFbf_0hpcYff000

Comments / 0

 

