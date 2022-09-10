Read full article on original website
Beck’s 3 goals lead Southern to victory over Toms River South - Field hockey recap
Emme Beck scored three goals as Southern cruised to a 4-0 victory over Toms River South in Manahawkin. The Rams (2-2) were on the attack all afternoon and finished with 29 shots on goal. Avery DiPietro added a goal while Jessica Bruther totaled three assists. Brielle Berruti made 24 saves...
Unwavering confidence propels Millburn past No. 6 West Orange
Playing in the vaunted SEC American Division, Millburn realizes that they’ll always be an underdog going into most conference matchups. But it’s created a sense of fearless and belief going into battles with ranked opponents. In their first contest against conference rival Montclair, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, they lost 2-0 in a game that was played much closer than the scoreboard indicated. Coming into today’s contest against West Orange, there was never a doubt in their mind that this was a winnable game.
Randolph over West Morris - Field hockey recap
Anna Stock scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Randolph to a 2-0 road win over West Morris. Sydney Jenisch also scored for Randolph, which improved to 3-1.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 3
Week 3 has arrived and we’re learning a lot about the top trends and teams in the state. From exciting matchups to some of the best storylines in N.J. high school sports, football is delivering once again.
Iselin Kennedy edges Spotswood - Girls soccer recap
Katelyn Figueiredo connected in the second half as Iselin Kennedy won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Paula Antunes received the shutout with five saves for Iselin Kennedy (1-0-1). Camryn Snyder turned away five shots for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Immaculata over Franklin - Girls soccer recap
Luciana Rodrigues, Gianna Toto, Isabelle Bariso and Devin Reeves provided the goals as Immaculata won at home, 4-0, over Franklin. Rodrigues added two assists while Kezia Wong dished one for Immaculata (2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Erin Belmont received the shutout with six saves. Franklin is now 0-3. The...
Bridgewater-Raritan over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Asatiani scored twice while Juan Orozco finished with five saves as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Franklin 4-0 in Somerset. Bridgewater-Raritan (2-0-1) finished with eight shots on goal while Franklin (0-4) totaled four. Jan Guanilo and Chris McKinney added goals for Bridgewater-Raritan, who scored twice in each half. The N.J. High School...
Giants prep for home opener vs. Panthers, look to start 2-0 for 1st time since 2016 (PHOTOS)
The New York Giants play their home opener on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Think you know the Giants? Play the NJ.com Prop Bet Showdown for Sunday’s Giants-Panthers game for a chance to win weekly and season-long prizes!. And when...
Rutgers-Temple picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights complete non-conference slate 3-0?
For the first time in a decade, Rutgers is headed to Philadelphia. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) will face Temple (0-2) on Saturday in their first meeting at Lincoln Financial Field since the 2012 season, a contest Rutgers left with a 35-10 victory. This latest trek south, which marks Schiano’s first trip to Philadelphia since 2003, should end up with a similar result.
Gill St. Bernard’s over Watchung Hills - Boys soccer recap
Dan Scali paced Gill St. Bernard’s with two goals in its 3-0 win over Watchung Hills in Warren. Alex Chyzowych added one goal in the victory and Mike Dumiec made four saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Elizabeth over Union - Girls soccer recap
Giovanna Echavarria had a goal and an assist and Elizabeth scored three goals in the second half to battle back from a 2-0 deficit and edge Union 3-2 in Elizabeth. Vielka Fernandez and Melissa Pires also scored and Valeria Ordonez chipped in an assist to help Elizabeth even its record at 2-2.
How Rutgers’ Temple transfers are treating their return to Philadelphia
For the second time in the first three weeks of the season, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and his staff are preparing for a game with an interesting conundrum: they need to keep their players from getting too amped up. After getting a taste of the experience in the season opener...
Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
Mike Francesa slams ‘pathetic’ Mets for shrinking NL East lead after sweep by Cubs
Numbah one is getting nervous. Former WFAN host Mike Francesa turned to Twitter Wednesday evening to express his frustration with the New York Mets, who lost to the Chicago Cubs, 6-3, at Citi Field. For the first time this year, a completely unacceptable stretch of baseball by the Mets. Pathetic.
Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, Trey Sweeney updates: Top prospects at Double-A Somerset
That’s the best way to describe Jasson Dominguez’s start with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. The outfielder, who’s the New York Yankees’ No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, batted leadoff Wednesday and went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees injury updates: Zack Britton, Harrison Bader minor-league rehab stints are encouraging
Time for a quick check down on the farm as the New York Yankees track the progress of their injured players on minor-league rehab assignments. The left-hander, on the road to recovery from Tommy John surgery, pitched one inning Wednesday for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He posted a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one. Britton threw 11 pitches, eight of which were strikes.
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
MLB insider puts Mets star on notice to step up during the stretch run
That’s the message The Athletic’s Jim Bowden delivered this week to 13 players who he believes need to step up during the stretch run. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His list included New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who is tied for third in...
Mets’ Max Scherzer looks sharp in rehab start: Latest update on possible return to rotation
Help is on the way for the slumping Mets. New York, which was swept this week by the Chicago Cubs and watched its National League East lead shrink to a half-game over the Atlanta Braves, is poised for the return of Max Scherzer. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains gutsy challenge on Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez mistake
BOSTON — Aaron Boone was ready to move on. When umpires called J.D. Martinez safe at first base in the eighth inning, the Yankees’ manager — like nearly everyone inside Fenway Park — assumed the call was correct and that a run had just scored to slice New York’s lead to just a run.
