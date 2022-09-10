Read full article on original website
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran recorded a hat trick as Holy Cross Prep remained unbeaten with a 6-1 win over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Ava Mostellar added a pair of goals for Holy Cross, which raised its record to 4-0. Katie Ambos tallied the lone goal for Cinnaminson (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
Beck’s 3 goals lead Southern to victory over Toms River South - Field hockey recap
Emme Beck scored three goals as Southern cruised to a 4-0 victory over Toms River South in Manahawkin. The Rams (2-2) were on the attack all afternoon and finished with 29 shots on goal. Avery DiPietro added a goal while Jessica Bruther totaled three assists. Brielle Berruti made 24 saves...
Pinelands over Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Abigail Romanek scored three goals to help Pinelands start quick in its 5-1 victory over Lakewood in Tuckerton. Romanek scored two goals in the first quarter to give Pinelands (1-2) the early advantage. AnnaMarie Manger and Isabella Gandolfo would also score goals in the contest. Alyssa Ruland and Akayla Palmucci...
Unwavering confidence propels Millburn past No. 6 West Orange
Playing in the vaunted SEC American Division, Millburn realizes that they’ll always be an underdog going into most conference matchups. But it’s created a sense of fearless and belief going into battles with ranked opponents. In their first contest against conference rival Montclair, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, they lost 2-0 in a game that was played much closer than the scoreboard indicated. Coming into today’s contest against West Orange, there was never a doubt in their mind that this was a winnable game.
Iselin Kennedy edges Spotswood - Girls soccer recap
Katelyn Figueiredo connected in the second half as Iselin Kennedy won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Paula Antunes received the shutout with five saves for Iselin Kennedy (1-0-1). Camryn Snyder turned away five shots for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Immaculata over Franklin - Girls soccer recap
Luciana Rodrigues, Gianna Toto, Isabelle Bariso and Devin Reeves provided the goals as Immaculata won at home, 4-0, over Franklin. Rodrigues added two assists while Kezia Wong dished one for Immaculata (2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Erin Belmont received the shutout with six saves. Franklin is now 0-3. The...
Cedar Creek over Lower Cape May - Field hockey recap
Riley DeMarco scored a goal and assisted on another as Cedar Creek edged Lower Cape May 3-2 in Egg Harbor City. Abby Messina and Julia Potter also scored to help Cedar Creek improve to 3-1. Olivia Lewis had a goal and an assist for Lower Cape May (1-2). The N.J....
Burlington City scores in 2nd OT to defeat Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd finished a pass from Jordyn Snyder in the second overtime to lift Burlington City to a 3-2 road win over Doane Academy. Ashley Cabrera and Mckenna Balas scored in regulation for Burlington City (4-0) with assists from Snyder and Lloyd. Samara Johnson knotted the score at 1-1 in...
Randolph over West Morris - Field hockey recap
Anna Stock scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Randolph to a 2-0 road win over West Morris. Sydney Jenisch also scored for Randolph, which improved to 3-1.
Bridgewater-Raritan over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Asatiani scored twice while Juan Orozco finished with five saves as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Franklin 4-0 in Somerset. Bridgewater-Raritan (2-0-1) finished with eight shots on goal while Franklin (0-4) totaled four. Jan Guanilo and Chris McKinney added goals for Bridgewater-Raritan, who scored twice in each half. The N.J. High School...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 3
Week 3 has arrived and we’re learning a lot about the top trends and teams in the state. From exciting matchups to some of the best storylines in N.J. high school sports, football is delivering once again.
Elizabeth over Union - Girls soccer recap
Giovanna Echavarria had a goal and an assist and Elizabeth scored three goals in the second half to battle back from a 2-0 deficit and edge Union 3-2 in Elizabeth. Vielka Fernandez and Melissa Pires also scored and Valeria Ordonez chipped in an assist to help Elizabeth even its record at 2-2.
How Rutgers’ Temple transfers are treating their return to Philadelphia
For the second time in the first three weeks of the season, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and his staff are preparing for a game with an interesting conundrum: they need to keep their players from getting too amped up. After getting a taste of the experience in the season opener...
Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
zagsblog.com
Class of 203 guard Elijah Gertrude chooses Virginia over Rutgers, Seton Hall & others
Elijah Gertrude is leaving New Jersey for college basketball. Ranked the No. 3 shooting guard in 2023 by 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-3 Jersey City native from Hudson Catholic has committed to Virginia over Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Kansas. He visited Virginia in July, and initially had other visits...
Hanover Park over Whippany Park - Boys soccer recap
Juan Sebastian Garcia scored two first half goals to lift Hanover Park to a 3-1 victory over Whippany Park in East Hanover. Justin Varsalone added a goal in the second half for Hanover Park (2-0). Danny Sierchio had the lone Whippany Park (1-2) goal and Noah Kaplan made seven saves.
Rutgers-Temple picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights complete non-conference slate 3-0?
For the first time in a decade, Rutgers is headed to Philadelphia. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) will face Temple (0-2) on Saturday in their first meeting at Lincoln Financial Field since the 2012 season, a contest Rutgers left with a 35-10 victory. This latest trek south, which marks Schiano’s first trip to Philadelphia since 2003, should end up with a similar result.
Giants prep for home opener vs. Panthers, look to start 2-0 for 1st time since 2016 (PHOTOS)
The New York Giants play their home opener on Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Think you know the Giants? Play the NJ.com Prop Bet Showdown for Sunday’s Giants-Panthers game for a chance to win weekly and season-long prizes!. And when...
thelionsroarmhsn.com
Welcome to Middletown HS North Principal Kevin Cullen
As the 2022-2023 school year begins, Middletown High School North welcomes Mr. Kevin Cullen who will now serve as the Lions’ new principal. Mr. Cullen was the former principal at Navesink Elementary School. Principal Cullen will replace Dr. Patrica Vari-Cartier, who has accepted a new position within Middletown as the Secondary Programs Principal for the entire Middletown Township Public School District.
These 9 Eagles players must step up to beat Vikings | DeVonta Smith, Jason Kelce and an invisible pass rusher
The Minnesota Vikings, classic NFL underachievers lately, were 15-18 over the past two seasons, and maybe the Eagles should learn a lesson from the Green Bay Packers: Don’t take them lightly, because they still have top-tier talent, which the Packers discovered in a shocking 23-7 loss. The Eagles, meanwhile,...
