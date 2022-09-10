ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap

Ashley Baran recorded a hat trick as Holy Cross Prep remained unbeaten with a 6-1 win over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Ava Mostellar added a pair of goals for Holy Cross, which raised its record to 4-0. Katie Ambos tallied the lone goal for Cinnaminson (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Pinelands over Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Abigail Romanek scored three goals to help Pinelands start quick in its 5-1 victory over Lakewood in Tuckerton. Romanek scored two goals in the first quarter to give Pinelands (1-2) the early advantage. AnnaMarie Manger and Isabella Gandolfo would also score goals in the contest. Alyssa Ruland and Akayla Palmucci...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Unwavering confidence propels Millburn past No. 6 West Orange

Playing in the vaunted SEC American Division, Millburn realizes that they’ll always be an underdog going into most conference matchups. But it’s created a sense of fearless and belief going into battles with ranked opponents. In their first contest against conference rival Montclair, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, they lost 2-0 in a game that was played much closer than the scoreboard indicated. Coming into today’s contest against West Orange, there was never a doubt in their mind that this was a winnable game.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Iselin Kennedy edges Spotswood - Girls soccer recap

Katelyn Figueiredo connected in the second half as Iselin Kennedy won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Paula Antunes received the shutout with five saves for Iselin Kennedy (1-0-1). Camryn Snyder turned away five shots for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata over Franklin - Girls soccer recap

Luciana Rodrigues, Gianna Toto, Isabelle Bariso and Devin Reeves provided the goals as Immaculata won at home, 4-0, over Franklin. Rodrigues added two assists while Kezia Wong dished one for Immaculata (2-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Erin Belmont received the shutout with six saves. Franklin is now 0-3. The...
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Asatiani scored twice while Juan Orozco finished with five saves as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Franklin 4-0 in Somerset. Bridgewater-Raritan (2-0-1) finished with eight shots on goal while Franklin (0-4) totaled four. Jan Guanilo and Chris McKinney added goals for Bridgewater-Raritan, who scored twice in each half. The N.J. High School...
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Elizabeth over Union - Girls soccer recap

Giovanna Echavarria had a goal and an assist and Elizabeth scored three goals in the second half to battle back from a 2-0 deficit and edge Union 3-2 in Elizabeth. Vielka Fernandez and Melissa Pires also scored and Valeria Ordonez chipped in an assist to help Elizabeth even its record at 2-2.
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23

Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over Whippany Park - Boys soccer recap

Juan Sebastian Garcia scored two first half goals to lift Hanover Park to a 3-1 victory over Whippany Park in East Hanover. Justin Varsalone added a goal in the second half for Hanover Park (2-0). Danny Sierchio had the lone Whippany Park (1-2) goal and Noah Kaplan made seven saves.
HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Temple picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights complete non-conference slate 3-0?

For the first time in a decade, Rutgers is headed to Philadelphia. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) will face Temple (0-2) on Saturday in their first meeting at Lincoln Financial Field since the 2012 season, a contest Rutgers left with a 35-10 victory. This latest trek south, which marks Schiano’s first trip to Philadelphia since 2003, should end up with a similar result.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thelionsroarmhsn.com

Welcome to Middletown HS North Principal Kevin Cullen

As the 2022-2023 school year begins, Middletown High School North welcomes Mr. Kevin Cullen who will now serve as the Lions’ new principal. Mr. Cullen was the former principal at Navesink Elementary School. Principal Cullen will replace Dr. Patrica Vari-Cartier, who has accepted a new position within Middletown as the Secondary Programs Principal for the entire Middletown Township Public School District.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
