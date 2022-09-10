Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf vs Rod Myers Invitational, Durham, N.C. Round 3

Volleyball vs Arkansas State, Ball State Tournament, Muncie, Ind., 11 a.m. CT

Football at Texas, Austin, Texas, 11 a.m. CT, FOX, fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf is tied for first place after two rounds at the Rod Myers Invitational. Canon Claycomb (69-71) and Thomas Ponder (71-69) are each tied for the overall lead at 4-under par 140.

Volleyball: Green Bay 3, Alabama 1

Volleyball: Ball State 3, Alabama 1

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders appeared in the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix.

Rashaan Evans shared some friendly banter with former Texas player Ta'Quon Graham.

Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball coaching staff were busy on the recruiting trail for the first day of the recruiting period.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

September 10, 1971 : Alabama caught Southern California by surprise when it unveiled the wishbone offense at Los Angeles Coliseum and pulled off a 17-10 victory over the Trojans. Quarterback Terry Davis and running back Johnny Musso led the Crimson Tide, which was welcomed home by thousands of jubilant fans. The game was viewed as the catalyst for Alabama's return to football's elite and gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant career win No. 200. – Bryant Museum

September 10, 2005 : Alabama wide receiver Tyrone Prothro made his remarkable catch in which he pinned the ball on the back of a Southern Miss defender.

September 10, 2011 : Nick Saban handed Joe Paterno the last loss of his career when Alabama visited Beaver Stadium and won 27-11.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Be good, or be gone.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

