Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/15
The South Knox Boys Soccer team remained unbeaten on the season after blanking Sullivan 7-0. Jackson Thomas and Braydon Loudermilk each had a hat trick for the Spartans. The South Knox Boys tennis team lost to Sullivan 4-0. (Volleyball) The South Knox girl’s volleyball team best Lawrenceville 2-0. Addy Delisle...
wuzr.com
Sports Calendar for Wednesday, 9/14
The South Knox volleyball team plays at Lawrenceville. The Rivet Boys tennis team is at Pike Central. South knox tennis team plays at Sullivan. The South Knox Boys soccer team plays host to Sullivan.
wuzr.com
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 9/13
The South Knox boys soccer team is now 9-0-1 after downing Richland County Illinois 5-1. Jackson Thomas had a hat trick for the Spartans. The Rivet girls soccer team lost to Evansville Christian 13-0. (Tennis) The South Knox Tennis team blanked White River Valley 5-0. Winning in singles play for...
wuzr.com
Larry Kellams, 72, Vincennes
Larry Nathaniel Kellams, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Eastgate Manor in Washington, Indiana. Larry was born on January 25, 1950 in Vincennes, Indiana and is the son of Jerome “Bill” and Mary (Clark) Kellams. He married Sandy Kellams on August 30, 1980. Larry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuzr.com
Daviess County SBA Headquarters to Close Thursday
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close Thursday at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike Counties.
wuzr.com
U.S. SBA Outreach Center Closes at 4 P.M. Today
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close today at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Knox, Daviess, Greene, Martin, and Pike Counties.
wuzr.com
VU, Washington Schools Schedule STEM Studio Ribon Cutting Next Week
Vincennes University will hold a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, September 22nd. The ceremony is for a new Washington Junior High Design and Innovation Studio. VU and the Washington School Corporation is working with Purdue University to put the facility into place. The design and innovation studio is designed to help...
wuzr.com
Mid-October Opening Expected for Gregg Park Shelter House Restrooms
A mid-October re-opening is planned for the restrooms at Gregg Park. The facilities were closed due to a water leak from a line stretching from Washington Avenue to the enclosed shelter house, and to a nearby fountain and misting device. Vincennes Parks Department director Chris Moore estimates the repair will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuzr.com
Trash Collection Back on Minds of Vincennes City Council
The City of Vincennes has returned its focus to adjusting rates for the City’s trash collection. Numbers from a survey by Reedy Financial show the City is currently losing around $60,000 a year on trash collection in Vincennes. Options are making the trash fee part of each residence’s water...
wuzr.com
KC Council Approves Additional Appropriation for Ouabache Trails Park Electric Repairs
The Knox County Council has approved $59,000 in extra funds for the County Parks Department. The funding is part of continued electrical repairs needed at the park just north of Vincennes. Council members also approved $100,000 in a gentleman’s agreement for renovation of space in the Bierhaus Building for the...
wuzr.com
New Set of Body Cameras Coming Into Department Hands
A new set of Vincennes Police Department body cameras are now in the Department’s hands. The new cameras will help ensure the safety of the officers serving the public. The cameras were originally supposed to be on and online by March. However, Hillenbrand says the delivery and adjustment of the body cams took some extra time.
wuzr.com
Knox County Council Enters Day 4 of Budget Hearings
Today is the fourth and last day of budget week for the Knox County Council. Today continues a process started yesterday to slot funds into line items for various County departments. Council president Harry Nolting expects some of those slots to be filled with raises for 2023. Nolting also knows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuzr.com
Fog Sealing Closure Set for Part of Tuesday on Sixth Street Road
A temporary closure will happen on Sixth Street Road in southern Knox County. Crews will do fog sealing work on Sixth Street Road from Transformer Road to Beal Road. The work will take up only part of the day. School traffic is not expected to be affected.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Board of Works Renews City’s Workman’s Comp Insurance
The Vincennes Board of Works approved a renewal of the City’s workman’s compensation insurance with German-American Insurance. The cost for the next year is $82,300 — up nearly $10,000 from last year. The Board also approved an agreement with INDOT for further assistance on Phase Two of...
wuzr.com
KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Man on Burglary Charges
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man yesterday for an alleged burglary. Officers found 38 year-old Ronald Ashley allegedly involved in the incident. He was arrested in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue. Ashley was booked into the Knox County Jail on $10,000 bond.
wuzr.com
Vincennes City Budget Hearings Set for Monday Evening
The Vincennes City Council will hold budget hearings with various City department heads Monday night starting at 6:00 p.m. The hearings will feature various department requests, ahead of budget setting for each department in 2023. Each department is slotted around 15 minutes to lay out their budget priorities. The final...
wuzr.com
KC Council Approved $4 Million in ARPA Plan Funds To Help with Jail Cash Flow
The Knox County Council has approved use of $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the County Sheriff’s Department. The action was approved at Tuesday afternoon’s session as part of the annual County budget hearings. The funds are replacement revenue for a down payment on the...
wuzr.com
14 Year-Old Vincennes Assault Case Now Closed with 80-Year Sentence
A 14 year-old sexual attack case was closed yesterday, as 34 year-old Gustav Ryburn received an 80 year sentence. Knox Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced Ryburn after he was convicted August 19th of burglary with bodily injury and Criminal Deviate Sexual Assault. Both incidents happened to an un-named then-Vincennes University student in 2008.
Comments / 0