Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
U.S. SBA Outreach Center Closes at 4 P.M. Today
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close today at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Knox, Daviess, Greene, Martin, and Pike Counties.
wuzr.com
KC Council Approves Additional Appropriation for Ouabache Trails Park Electric Repairs
The Knox County Council has approved $59,000 in extra funds for the County Parks Department. The funding is part of continued electrical repairs needed at the park just north of Vincennes. Council members also approved $100,000 in a gentleman’s agreement for renovation of space in the Bierhaus Building for the...
wuzr.com
Knox County Council Enters Day 4 of Budget Hearings
Today is the fourth and last day of budget week for the Knox County Council. Today continues a process started yesterday to slot funds into line items for various County departments. Council president Harry Nolting expects some of those slots to be filled with raises for 2023. Nolting also knows...
wuzr.com
Trash Collection Back on Minds of Vincennes City Council
The City of Vincennes has returned its focus to adjusting rates for the City’s trash collection. Numbers from a survey by Reedy Financial show the City is currently losing around $60,000 a year on trash collection in Vincennes. Options are making the trash fee part of each residence’s water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuzr.com
Larry Kellams, 72, Vincennes
Larry Nathaniel Kellams, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Eastgate Manor in Washington, Indiana. Larry was born on January 25, 1950 in Vincennes, Indiana and is the son of Jerome “Bill” and Mary (Clark) Kellams. He married Sandy Kellams on August 30, 1980. Larry...
wuzr.com
New Set of Body Cameras Coming Into Department Hands
A new set of Vincennes Police Department body cameras are now in the Department’s hands. The new cameras will help ensure the safety of the officers serving the public. The cameras were originally supposed to be on and online by March. However, Hillenbrand says the delivery and adjustment of the body cams took some extra time.
wuzr.com
Repairs Expected Soon on Downed Stoplight at Sixth and Busseron in Vincennes
Repairs are expected within days for the damaged stoplight at Sixth and Busseron. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the light was damaged by a utility truck mishap. The problem came from a couple of old bolts being sheared off, causing the fall of the traffic signal. However, Sprague knows the repair won’t be easy.
wuzr.com
KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Vincennes Man on Burglary Charges
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man yesterday for an alleged burglary. Officers found 38 year-old Ronald Ashley allegedly involved in the incident. He was arrested in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue. Ashley was booked into the Knox County Jail on $10,000 bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuzr.com
KC Council Approved $4 Million in ARPA Plan Funds To Help with Jail Cash Flow
The Knox County Council has approved use of $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the County Sheriff’s Department. The action was approved at Tuesday afternoon’s session as part of the annual County budget hearings. The funds are replacement revenue for a down payment on the...
wuzr.com
LTC Near Robinson to Break Ground on 23,000 Square Foot Facility
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held September 23rd for a new 23,000 square foot building on the campus of Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois. The building will be the future home of the Crawford County Recreation Center and include a 6,000-square-foot fitness center with free weights and strength and cardiovascular machines. It will also have three rooms for fitness classes. There will also be a large indoor walking track and two indoor multipurpose sport courts.
wuzr.com
Sports Calendar for Wednesday, 9/14
The South Knox volleyball team plays at Lawrenceville. The Rivet Boys tennis team is at Pike Central. South knox tennis team plays at Sullivan. The South Knox Boys soccer team plays host to Sullivan.
wuzr.com
14 Year-Old Vincennes Assault Case Now Closed with 80-Year Sentence
A 14 year-old sexual attack case was closed yesterday, as 34 year-old Gustav Ryburn received an 80 year sentence. Knox Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced Ryburn after he was convicted August 19th of burglary with bodily injury and Criminal Deviate Sexual Assault. Both incidents happened to an un-named then-Vincennes University student in 2008.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuzr.com
Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 9/14
Loogootee rallied from a two set deficit to beat Vincennes Rivet 3-2 in Girls Volleyball Action. Kenadee Frey had 13 kills, 27 digs and 18 assists for Rivet. Mary Herman added 15 kills. Addi Downen 22 digs and Allison Hensley 11 points and 15 assists. Loogootee won the JV match...
wuzr.com
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/15
The South Knox Boys Soccer team remained unbeaten on the season after blanking Sullivan 7-0. Jackson Thomas and Braydon Loudermilk each had a hat trick for the Spartans. The South Knox Boys tennis team lost to Sullivan 4-0. (Volleyball) The South Knox girl’s volleyball team best Lawrenceville 2-0. Addy Delisle...
wuzr.com
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 9/13
The South Knox boys soccer team is now 9-0-1 after downing Richland County Illinois 5-1. Jackson Thomas had a hat trick for the Spartans. The Rivet girls soccer team lost to Evansville Christian 13-0. (Tennis) The South Knox Tennis team blanked White River Valley 5-0. Winning in singles play for...
Comments / 1