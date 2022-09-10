A groundbreaking ceremony will be held September 23rd for a new 23,000 square foot building on the campus of Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois. The building will be the future home of the Crawford County Recreation Center and include a 6,000-square-foot fitness center with free weights and strength and cardiovascular machines. It will also have three rooms for fitness classes. There will also be a large indoor walking track and two indoor multipurpose sport courts.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO