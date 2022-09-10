Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Dog wash fundraiser this weekend
Get your furry friend washed for a good cause. The Downtown Dog Wash will be held Saturday, September 17, at the Vincennes Animal Shelter. From noon to 4, volunteers, including City Council and Department Heads, will be available to wash your dogs. City Representative Marc McNeece says, “It’s a great...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
100 Cooks Who Care raises $218,000 for Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection
Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) raised $218,000 for two local nonprofits on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance. This contributed to...
witzamfm.com
Old National Bank’s 100 Cooks Who Care Results
Jasper– Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) held on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center was a tremendous success due to the support of the Dubois County area community. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Over 500 Cats in Their Care, Evansville Humane Society Desperately Needs Litter Donations
Poop happens, and the Vanderburgh Humane Society knows this all too well... The Vanderburgh Humane Society works hard to serve the homeless pets in our area. They take in all kinds, from cats, to dogs, to hamsters, and rabbits. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is currently taking care of a LOT of cats. I'm talking literally hundreds of cats, to the tune of just over 500. That's a lot of cats.
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
wuzr.com
Trash Collection Back on Minds of Vincennes City Council
The City of Vincennes has returned its focus to adjusting rates for the City’s trash collection. Numbers from a survey by Reedy Financial show the City is currently losing around $60,000 a year on trash collection in Vincennes. Options are making the trash fee part of each residence’s water...
spencercountyonline.com
Santa Claus Town Council Special Meetings
The Santa Claus Town Council will hold a special meeting on September 19, 2022 at 5:00pm concerning who on the council and who for the town of Santa Claus will attend a meeting that Riverview is requesting. The meeting will be held at the Santa Claus Town Hall located 90N Holiday Blvd Santa Claus, IN 47579.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire
Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
wamwamfm.com
Martin Co. Humane Society Animal Wellness Clinic
The Martin County Humane Society Animal Shelter will hold their monthly wellness clinic on Friday, September 16 from 5-6 p.m. Dr. Loughmiller offers low-cost services such as vaccinations, microchips, and disease testing. No appointment is required. The animal shelter and clinic are located at 507 N. Oak Street in Loogootee....
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Krempp to be honored as Distinguished Citizen
Andy Krempp will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council with the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen award. The award will be presented during a Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet to be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. EDT. RSVP by September 12th; limited seating is available.
14news.com
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children. On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car. Her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuzr.com
Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Hearing Planned
The Knox and Daviess County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation coordinators have announced they will be hosting a community conversation about electronic cigarettes and the effects they have on all members of the community. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 20th from 12:00 until 1:00 PM in the Abe Knepp Training Room...
vincennespbs.org
Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th
Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
wuzr.com
U.S. SBA Outreach Center Closes at 4 P.M. Today
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close today at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Knox, Daviess, Greene, Martin, and Pike Counties.
MyWabashValley.com
Sullivan Square packed for the annual Corn Festival
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
spencercountyonline.com
Dove House: From vision to reality
Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
‘I am not the same woman he attacked and left for dead’: 14 years later, Vincennes coed sees her rapist put behind bars
VINCENNES, Ind. — Knox County Superior Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Florida man to two consecutive 40-year prison terms for the rape and beating of a Vincennes University coed in 2008. Gustav Ryburn was charged with Burglary Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Deviate Conduct for attacking Brittan Stathers at her off-campus apartment late one […]
14news.com
Evansville couple accused of having drugs within children’s reach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is accused of having cocaine and fentanyl within reach of their three children inside their home. An affidavit states officers saw Brandon Artis, a known violent felon on parole, in a truck at Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August. The report...
wuzr.com
New Set of Body Cameras Coming Into Department Hands
A new set of Vincennes Police Department body cameras are now in the Department’s hands. The new cameras will help ensure the safety of the officers serving the public. The cameras were originally supposed to be on and online by March. However, Hillenbrand says the delivery and adjustment of the body cams took some extra time.
Comments / 0