Perspective Shifts Needed To Bring Parents Closer to Their Children

Parenting is a challenging task, but it is a beautiful one. More than raising the future generation firsthand, parenting is beautiful because of the bond and relationship a mother and a father create and share with their children from childhood to adulthood. However, it is unfortunate that some parents hold...
New Mama Apologizes for 'Cringey New-mom Mistakes'

Being a new mother can be overwhelming. Yet surprisingly, being a new mother can also make one think she is so much better than all the other mothers around. Elizabeth Broadbent revealed in Todays Parents that her worst "new-mom" mistake was to ever think she was the best mom. "My...
Why a Messy Home Is a Blessing: Children Are Worth the Chaos

Where there are children, there will be chaos. All parents know that this is a fact. As Marshall Segal, father, writer, and managing editor of Desiring God and author of "Not Yet Married: The Pursuit of Joy in Singleness and Dating," raising children is expected to be predictably hard in unpredictable ways described.
Boosting Teenagers' Confidence: How to Help Teenagers Have a Healthy Body Image

Children already have their own opinion as young as three years old. Many factors influence how children see themselves, and parents play a critical role in helping their children develop a positive body image and self-esteem, as revealed by the Family Doctor. Children, specifically teenagers, often face pressure to meet...
