As of early this morning, Santa Fe Police had not yet released the names of suspects or charges filed in an incident that locked down a downtown neighborhood yesterday. According to a news release, at approximately 8:36 am yesterday, SFPD responded to a shoplifting incident at Home Depot during which two males entered the store, stole a generator and “brandished a handgun” when confronted by security. Officers attempted a traffic stop near the Yucca Street and Rodeo Road area and initiated pursuit when the driver failed to stop. Officers ended the pursuit near Siringo Road and St. Francis Drive in the interest of public safety. Police relocated the suspect at about 3:10 pm and another vehicle pursuit ended when suspect parked the vehicle behind Whole Hog Café on South Guadalupe Street and fled on foot, leading to a police search and shelter-in-place orders in the area. Officers located the male suspect, whom they suspect was involved in the Home Depot incident. He resisted arrest and was tased (here’s a bystander photo of the arrest from Facebook). Police also took a second female occupant into custody without incident. “This is an active case and developing in real-time, the suspects’ names and the appropriate criminal charges will be released when available,” the news release said.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO