losalamosreporter.com
Housing For Los Alamos Workers – For A Healthy County Economy
As I campaign, I knock on doors in our community every day. At my opening line: “Hello, I am Gary Stradling, running for County Council. Los Alamos needs housing for the people who work here and would like to live here!” literally every head begins to nod up and down. Everyone agrees.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Art In Public Places Featured On National Map
Los Alamos County utilizes Public Art Archives (PAA) to maintain the inventory of the Los Alamos County Public Art. In April of 2022, PAA sent out a Call for Art, to represent the 10th Anniversary of Have You Seen My Public Art? map, that highlights art that can be found throughout the United States.
Rio Grande Sun
City Lodges Formal Complaint Against Trash Authority
Española City Council sent out an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority on Sept. 12 which requested “an emergency special meeting of the North Central Solid Waste Authority (NCSWA), Joint Powers Agreement board (JPA) in accordance with the JPA bylaws,” and cited 10 alleged violations of a 2017 memorandum of understanding between the solid waste authority and the City of Española. The council requested the board of directors to meet on or before Sept. 16 unless the authority could provide a response stating both a reason the date is unacceptable and a new proposed date for the meeting.
Rio Grande Sun
Friday Fire Leaves Building in Ruins
A fire burned down the abandoned property of 311 N. Railroad Ave. on Sept. 9. To date, there is no official cause of the fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham, however neighbors have reported seeing people around the property multiple times prior to the fire. “It was an...
New on-ramp for Balloon Fiesta traffic now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new ramp designed to alleviate traffic for people coming out of Balloon Fiesta Park is now open. The $2.5 million project will moved the southbound I-25 on-ramp at Roy Avenue and Tramway Road by 1,100 feet. The city says that moving it a little further south gives parkgoers access to more […]
Bernalillo County officials discuss ways to reduce homelessness
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s homeless coordinating council met Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing homeless issues in Albuquerque and the surrounding community. Members heard a presentation the non-profit Community Solutions on their “Built for Zero” program. Its goal is to get to a point where homelessness is a rare and short-term experience. “It’s very […]
Asphalt company will not be moving into South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community. Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked […]
losalamosreporter.com
Help Replenish Meat Supplies For Wildfire Victims
The Office of Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are partnering with The Food Depot to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game...
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe
Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
KOAT 7
Possible railroad strike already impacting New Mexicans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A nationwide railroad strike could cause disruptions to the already-fragile U.S. economy. For years, freight railroad companies and labor unions have been fighting for better working conditions. And a drop in staff during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped. "Because of this reduction in workforce, it's not...
First case of West Nile virus detected in New Mexico for 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has identified the first human case of West Nile virus in the state in 2022. The San Juan County patient had to be hospitalized, but is recovering. The department is encouraging New Mexicans to take precautions to protect themselves against West Nile virus. Measures the public […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
Albuquerque Police investigating three overnight homicides
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating three separate overnight homicides Wednesday into Thursday. 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE APD says officers were sent to the 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE, near Central and Juan Tabo, around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shooting. Police say when officers arrived they found […]
Daily Lobo
City Council fails to override veto, securing safe outdoor spaces for unhoused
On Sept. 7, 2022, the Albuquerque City Council failed to override a vetoed bill which would have placed a moratorium on safe outdoor spaces for 12 months or until the amendment of the Integrated Development Ordinance. With a vote of 5-4 for overturning the veto, this project, which will provide temporary occupancy spaces for tents and vehicles as well as access to social services, will remain intact.
KRQE Newsfeed: Remembering teenage son, Looking for homeless solutions, Storms and showers, Ramp open, Duck races
Wednesday’s Top Stories Project 1891: Case study on how not to spend public money Alamogordo man sells Atari games, uses proceeds for special city projects Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal UNM football honoring historic teams Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Septiembre 2022 Albuquerque neighborhood on […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque approves second 'Safe Outdoor Space'
Albuquerque approved a second application for a "safe outdoor space." A "safe outdoor space" is a designated homeless encampment managed by the city. The location is at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center on Candelaria road, and Heading Home owns it. It's less than a mile away from the first approved location.
Rio Grande Sun
Española Settles Trespassing Lawsuit with Santa Clara Pueblo for $1.4 Million
After more than six years in litigation, the City of Española is poised to pay $1,400,000 to Santa Clara Pueblo to settle a lawsuit regarding alleged trespass on pueblo property via water lines, sewer lines and roadways. The interim settlement depends on further negotiation of an easement for the...
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD: Possibly Armed Shoplifter Arrested After Pursuit, Lockdown
As of early this morning, Santa Fe Police had not yet released the names of suspects or charges filed in an incident that locked down a downtown neighborhood yesterday. According to a news release, at approximately 8:36 am yesterday, SFPD responded to a shoplifting incident at Home Depot during which two males entered the store, stole a generator and “brandished a handgun” when confronted by security. Officers attempted a traffic stop near the Yucca Street and Rodeo Road area and initiated pursuit when the driver failed to stop. Officers ended the pursuit near Siringo Road and St. Francis Drive in the interest of public safety. Police relocated the suspect at about 3:10 pm and another vehicle pursuit ended when suspect parked the vehicle behind Whole Hog Café on South Guadalupe Street and fled on foot, leading to a police search and shelter-in-place orders in the area. Officers located the male suspect, whom they suspect was involved in the Home Depot incident. He resisted arrest and was tased (here’s a bystander photo of the arrest from Facebook). Police also took a second female occupant into custody without incident. “This is an active case and developing in real-time, the suspects’ names and the appropriate criminal charges will be released when available,” the news release said.
losalamosreporter.com
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
