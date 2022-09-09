NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale field hockey team had plenty to celebrate before Sunday's game vs. Drexel at Johnson Field even began. All weekend long, the Bulldogs had been commemorating 50 years of varsity field hockey with a series of events for the dozens of alums and other supporters of the program who returned to New Haven. The 2022 edition of the Bulldogs then proceeded to put an exclamation mark on the festivities by delivering a thrilling 2-1 win vs. the Dragons.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO