Coed Sailing Team Starts Season Strong
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale coed sailing team put on a strong showing for its first weekend of competition Sept. 10-11. The No. 1 Bulldogs came away with first-place finishes at the Harry Anderson Trophy and Bears Invite, second-place finishes at the Pine Trophy and Tony Deutsch Regatta, and several other strong sets of results.
Yale Men’s Ice Hockey Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale University Athletic Ticketing Office has announced that 2022 men's ice hockey single-game tickets are now on sale in addition to season tickets. Purchase your tickets today to see the Bulldogs at Ingalls Rink!. The puck drops on the regular season with the first...
Ruiz Ties for Fourth to Lead Men’s Golf at Gopher Invitational
MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. – Junior Gabriel Ruiz shot a six-under par and tied for fourth place at the Gopher Invitational on Sunday and Monday, helping the Yale men's golf program to a 10th place finish at the Windsong Farm Golf Club. The Bulldogs were part of a competitive 15-team...
A Weekend to Remember! Win vs. Drexel Caps Sweep, 50 Years Celebration
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale field hockey team had plenty to celebrate before Sunday's game vs. Drexel at Johnson Field even began. All weekend long, the Bulldogs had been commemorating 50 years of varsity field hockey with a series of events for the dozens of alums and other supporters of the program who returned to New Haven. The 2022 edition of the Bulldogs then proceeded to put an exclamation mark on the festivities by delivering a thrilling 2-1 win vs. the Dragons.
Women’s Golf Takes Fifth at Yale Invitational
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's golf program finished fifth in the Yale Invitational this weekend, highlighted by three individual top-10 finishes – including first year Ashley Yen, who shot even par (213) for the tournament and tied for seventh overall. The Bulldogs hosted the 54-hole tournament...
Women’s Team Places Second at Toni Deutsch
BOSTON -- This weekend, the Yale women's sailing team finished second at the season opener, the Toni Deutsch Regatta at MIT. Bested only by Harvard, Yale came in second in the A division and fourth in the B division. Sailors competed on trapezoid courses, sailing both FJs and 420s. Conditions...
Booker Scores First Career Goal as Bulldogs Fall at Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After getting off to a great start this season, the Yale women's soccer team hit its first bump in the road during a three-day trip to the state of Kansas. The Bulldogs were defeated 4-1 by Kansas on Sunday at Rock Chalk Field in the first meeting ever between the programs. They were beaten 1-0 by Kansas State on Friday.
