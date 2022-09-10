ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game

Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Long Journey" | S9 EP2

On this week's episode, we get to meet the parents of punter Nik Constantinou as they are in town to watch their son punt in person for the first time in his Aggie career. We also get to know some of the new coaches and staff changes on the team this season.
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Rudder volleyball team falls in four sets to Magnolia West after hot start

In front of a raucous and roaring crowd at The Armory on Tuesday night, the Rudder volleyball team got off to a fast start against Magnolia West, but the Lady Rangers couldn’t sustain the early momentum and fell 19-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 in District 21-5A play. The loss snapped...
No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
Lednicky earns back-to-back SEC freshman honors

The A&M volleyball team's Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference's freshman of the week for the second week in a row. Lednicky helped the Aggies defeat Sam Houston and Louisiana last week behind her fourth and fifth double-digit kill outings of the season. She led the team with 4.14...
Aggies struggling with execution

Some are debating whether Haynes King should be replaced as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback or if head coach Jimbo Fisher would be better off having someone else call plays. Fisher and three of his players at Monday’s weekly press conference all had the same simple answer to the team’s...
A&M men's golf team grabs lead

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a 9-under-par 279 to grab a three-shot lead after the first round of the Wisconsin Badger Invitational on Monday. Western Carolina is second in the 18-team tournament at 282, a shot up on Illinois State. A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan and William...
Yell leader demeaned Appalachian State

A few words from an Appalachian State grad/ Appalachian State dad:. If Appalachian State had lost the game, the video would be just as uncomfortable, just as rude and just as arrogant. You folks at Texas A&M think you are better than we are. You made that very clear. Everyone...
BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets

•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
IOLA, TX
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76

Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. “My beloved,...
WACO, TX
Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings

Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
