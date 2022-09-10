Read full article on original website
Pittsburg looks for first win against former SEK rival Labette County
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons host the Labette County Grizzlies on Friday night, aiming for their first win under head coach Josh Lattimer. The Purple Dragons and Grizzlies are both 0-2 heading into Friday’s matchup. Pittsburg is an independent program, and is no longer part of...
Missouri Southern hosts Central Oklahoma on Saturday; Lions aim for first home win
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern (1-1) aims for their first home win of the season against Central Oklahoma (1-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Seneca prepares for Big 8 showdown with Lamar
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians will play one of their biggest games of the regular season on Friday night, welcoming in the Lamar Tigers in a Big 8 showdown between a pair of undefeated teams. Seneca (3-0) is ranked #5 in the Missouri class 2 state rankings, while...
McKaylie Forrest helps lift Neosho past McDonald County
WATCH: McKaylie Forrest doubles in the 6th and drives in the go-ahead run. Neosho tops McDonald County 3-1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
Kyran A. Addington
We are heartbroken to announce that our precious boy, Kyran Alton Addington, tragically left this world on September 10th, 2022 at the age of 17. Although he left us way too soon, he touched so many lives. Kyran was born June 11th, 2005, to Josh and Kenya (Marti) Addington. Kyran...
PIGSKIN PODCAST: Episode 3 with Galena HC Beau Sarwinski
We get yelled at for being late to air the Chiefs game Sunday (and explain why)
The current state of jobs in Southeast Kansas
Southeast, KS. – As we move further away from COVID-19 and as we maneuver through record high inflation, we see how much it has changed employment and the job market. According the Kansas Works Department the current unemployment rate is 2.4%. Southeast Kansas however has some of the highest...
News to Know: Whataburger Planning, Lowell Milken Park, and Vancouver wildfires
Joplin, MO — Joplin’s planning and zoning commission discusses plans for the future site of a Whataburger restaurant in the city. The commission looked at a site plan review brought forth by Whatabrands. The proposed location is two adjacent properties 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Commissioners approved the review and it now heads to the city council.
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
“88 Strong Passing It On” event to raise funds for the Christian Heady Foundation
Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, in 2021 to stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when he was only 12 years old. Thousands of people came to know of Christian’s journey through social media and now have a chance to support the foundation named in Christian’s memory. The 88 Strong Passing It On event takes place on September 17 to benefit the Christian Heady Foundation, and if you want to take part, here’s the information you’ll need:
Think quilting is a lost art? The Joplin Area Town and Country Quilters say otherwise
Kathy Knapp and Janet Lafon from the Joplin Area Town and Country Quilters sat down with Tawnya Bach to talk about the guild, what it does, a special fundraiser the community is invited to take part in, and a bunch of amazing samples of their work. The guild also offers educational programs, and provides service projects that are gifted to local agencies assisting those in need.
