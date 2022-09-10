ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg looks for first win against former SEK rival Labette County

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons host the Labette County Grizzlies on Friday night, aiming for their first win under head coach Josh Lattimer. The Purple Dragons and Grizzlies are both 0-2 heading into Friday’s matchup. Pittsburg is an independent program, and is no longer part of...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

BREAKING NEWS STORY: Caney, Kansas declares a water emergency

CANEY, Ks. – the city announces on its website a declaration of a water emergency. This declaration means mandatory water conservation for all citizens and businesses in Caney and means no water used for outdoor watering; either public or private, commercial, agricultural or industrial purposes, except water actually necessary to maintain the health and personal hygiene of bona fide employees of such business or interest while such employees are engaged in the performance of their duties at their place of employment. The declaration is effective immediately. Residents are warned they can face disconnection of services or even citations if they use unnecessary water.
CANEY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Seneca prepares for Big 8 showdown with Lamar

SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians will play one of their biggest games of the regular season on Friday night, welcoming in the Lamar Tigers in a Big 8 showdown between a pair of undefeated teams. Seneca (3-0) is ranked #5 in the Missouri class 2 state rankings, while...
SENECA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Labette County, KS
Labette County, KS
Government
City
Altamont, KS
City
Parsons, KS
koamnewsnow.com

The current state of jobs in Southeast Kansas

Southeast, KS. – As we move further away from COVID-19 and as we maneuver through record high inflation, we see how much it has changed employment and the job market. According the Kansas Works Department the current unemployment rate is 2.4%. Southeast Kansas however has some of the highest...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 bodies found in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Koam News#Rewritten
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Whataburger Planning, Lowell Milken Park, and Vancouver wildfires

Joplin, MO — Joplin’s planning and zoning commission discusses plans for the future site of a Whataburger restaurant in the city. The commission looked at a site plan review brought forth by Whatabrands. The proposed location is two adjacent properties 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Commissioners approved the review and it now heads to the city council.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

State Representative Candidate Ron Bryce Talks Taxes

Tax rates have been a topic of discussion at recent community meetings, and Kansas District 11 Republican Candidate Ron Bryce of Coffeyville stopped by the KGGF studios to talk about a variety of campaign issues including taxes. Bryce says reducing the government tax burden at the state level by doing...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep

MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
VERNON COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

21-Year-Old Caney Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Late last week, 21-year-old Jarrett Robbins of Caney was taken into custody by officers with the Caney Police Department for alleged disorderly conduct. Robbins was able to post bond and a court date is pending. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CANEY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Kyran A. Addington

We are heartbroken to announce that our precious boy, Kyran Alton Addington, tragically left this world on September 10th, 2022 at the age of 17. Although he left us way too soon, he touched so many lives. Kyran was born June 11th, 2005, to Josh and Kenya (Marti) Addington. Kyran...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
kggfradio.com

Video Captures Vehicle Leaving Burglarized Storage Facility In Caney

On Thursday, September 8th a vehicle was captured on video entering the South Wood St. Storage Facility in Caney. Later that day, it was discovered that 7 storage units were burglarized and personal property was destroyed. A picture of the suspected SUV is included in the printed version of this story on our website KGGFRADIO.COM. If you have any information or recognize the vehicle, then contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 620-331-1000 or call 911.
CANEY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy